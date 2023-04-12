Argon 18 launches revamped Krypton: Comfortable and quick, with versatility in mind

On Wednesday, Argon 18 debuted a revamped Krypton. The updated Krypton offers race-day performance while offering a comfortable and responsive ride for long rides in the saddle.

Argon 18 says the new frame is a versatile bike for all sorts of terrain, “whether it’s to the edge of town or the edge of the world.”

All-road for Argon 18 Krypton

“The all-road segment is a natural fit for Argon 18,” Martin Le Sauteur, the CEO of Argon 18 said. “Our performance heritage meets our commitment to giving our riders the freedom and confidence to push their performance to the next level, on any surface.”

The design team at Argon 18 collaborated with Mark Beaumont, an Argon 18 advisor and the record holder for fastest ride around the world. Beaumont is an expert in ultra-endurance and mixed-surface rides. He holds the record for riding around the world (29,000 km) in just 79 days.

N + 1 is good…but what about N = 1?

“The old adage is N+1, but what if the equation was just N=1? That was the challenge when designing the new Argon18 Krypton,” Beaumont said.

“The goal was a bike that had performance handling yet endurance comfort, that had aerodynamics for the road and yet clearance to explore the gravel, that looked minimalist, yet was packed with features. With my lifetime of endurance, adventure, and race, I loved getting around the design table with the Argon 18 engineers to challenge their designs, to build the dream bike for N=1.”

Increased tire clearance for more versatility

The Krypton and Krypton Pro have increased tire clearance of 40c as well as a down tube storage compartment to carry tools and gear. The bike also has shorter chainstays for a compliant and responsive ride, whether it’s pavement or gravel. Argon 18 says the geometry will result in the bike being steady on the rough, and sharp on the smooth.

“The new Krypton adds versatility while enhancing overall performance characteristics, compared to the previous generation,” Alex Côté, Product Manager at Argon 18 said. “We’ve responded to specific rider needs in terms of sharper and more responsive handling, suitability for a wider range of riding conditions, and increased compliance over any surface and any distance.”

Argon 18 Krypton Pro Force AXS $11,350

Argon 18 Krypton Force AXS $7,600

Argon Rival AXS Plus $6,300

Argon Rival AXS $5,900

ArgonRival 22 $4,300

For more information visit Argon18.com