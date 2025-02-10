Assos Mille GT Hashoogi winter jacket and Equipe R Habu S11 bibs review

When I was tasked with testing the Assos Mille GT Hashoogi winter jacket and Equipe R S11 Habu bibs, I knew exactly when I would get down to work. OK, tasked is not really the word. Trying out new gear is always fun since it combines two of my favourite things: cycling and writing.

My colleagues at Canadian Cycling Magazine had a ride planned as part of a local group that puts on tough but fun rides on mixed terrain: gravel, singletrack and road. These long rides make your days before the holidays memorable—before you stuff yourself silly, no less.

I wanted to test the Assos Mille GT Hashoogi winter jacket and the updated Equipe R Habu S11 bibs on one of those rides. They aren’t races, but they are certainly not just rides. If you’re like me, riding inside is great, but I have to mix it up with getting outdoors. I even do some pretty quick group rides in the winter, so having a race-fit winter kit helps—hey, every watt counts—and the Assos Mille GT Hashoogi winter jacket is definitely a snug fit. You may even want to size up. I’m usually a medium or, at best, a small, but I’ll go for a large with Assos winter kit, especially when layering with a base layer. The jump in size from M to L isn’t much, but if you’re doubtful, size up.

The front of the jacket uses Assos’s proprietary Airblock-Evo.916 fabric. It’s specifically designed for winter cycling, offering strong protection against wind and a bit of rain. It’s ideal for cold and stormy conditions, with a breathable, stretchy composition that ensures comfort on long rides. The jacket also uses Neos Light material for extra protection on the sleeves and RX thermal textiles for warmth on the inner arms. Neos Light is lightweight, moves well when you reach for the bars and is water-resistant, keeping you dry without adding bulk. My arms felt snug, but there was no bunching at the shoulders or elbows, still maintaining a sleek, but comfortable fit. The back of the jacket uses RX Evo Plus, which aims to optimize breathability.

The Mille line is meant to offer long-distance comfort with a relaxed fit, suitable for racing but not designed for high-intensity use. But the fit still makes layering easy—unlike some bulkier jackets. Bear in mind, it’s a softshell and not specifically waterproof, so if you’re expecting heavy rain or snow—you’ll want to bring a rain jacket or vest in your back pocket.

Three good-sized pockets in the back keep supplies safe. There are also reflective strips on the back of the jacket, between the three pockets, improving your visibility for motorists.

The neck is slightly higher than a regular spring jacket. The collar tech, called struzzoKragen, uses a lighter insulation to modulate temps without you having to unzip and rezip. I wore a neck gator when I was out, out of habit, but in this case, I was actually a little too hot around the collar.

The Assos Equipe R Habu S11 bib tights pair perfectly with the Assos Mille GT Hashoogi winter jacket. In contrast to the Mille line, the tights are designed for high-intensity rides in tough winter conditions–they are part of Assos’s racing line. They are also lighter than their S9 predecessor and still offer excellent stormproof protection and warmth. Redesigned pre-shaped panelling eliminates the restrictive, bunched-up feeling that some gear causes when pedalling. That means you stay warm without sacrificing fluidity.

The chamois uses the same insert that you’d find on their summer shorts–the Schtradivari –but with far less ventilation—a good thing, since you want to retain heat, especially in your crotch. In that important area, the tights use Airblock.1098—a double-layered fabric to keep you warm down there. Like the summer insert, it features Assos’s goldenGate 2.0 tech, eliminating friction while riding.

Reflective patches on both shins improve visibility, while the snug ankle fit prevents the legs riding up. With Assos’s Acqua Shield water-repellent treatment, your gams stay dry even in spray. Like the jacket, the tights are made up of different materials. From the waist down, the fabric used is RX Extreme–which keeps you warm while still being breathable. The tights fit well–with no bunching up at the joints.

One of my favourite features is the X-frame strap design. It keeps the tights secure with no sagging in the rear, staying snug and comfortable for every kilometre of a long ride.

Both products are rated 3/3 on the Assos Clima Code, which is the warmest option available from the company.

The jacket and tights are on the high side, price-wise, but you’re also getting a lot of value. Both pieces fit well and offer superb warmth for winter rides.

Assos Mille GT Hashoogi winter jacket: $425

Assos Equipe R S11 bibs: $415