Avoid shipping delays with these digital last minute cycling gifts

The shipping deadlines are closing in and you’ve been frantically searching for a gift for the cyclist in your life (or you haven’t started looking and that last sentence made you feel guilty). Not to worry, there are plenty of gifts that you can buy five minutes before you gift them and the recipient would be non the wiser. These memberships, gift cards and digital subscriptions can all be accessed and easily purchased online.

Zwift account (US$180 for one year or US$45 for three months)

Zwift has established itself as the main indoor training program for cyclists. The social cycling platform lets riders participate in group rides, races, training plans or just simply explore animated worlds via bike.

FloBikes subscription ($210/year)

North American television channels don’t cover cover cycling, so how does a Canadian road cycling fan watch all the big races? On the FloBikes streaming service. It has the Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España, no matter what time of year they run.

Cameo from a famous cyclist (various prices)

Cameo is an app that lets fans pay for a short personalized video from a celebrity. From Phil Gaimon to George Hincapie, there are some interesting cyclists listed on the app. For $300 you can even pay for a message from Lance Armstrong.

Strava subscription($76.99 for one year)

Strava subscribers have access to more than 20 features not available to non-paying users. Premium accounts let users track their training metrics, compare themselves on local leaderboards and access more mapping features.

Gift card from Uno Imports ($25, $50, $100, $150, $200 or $250)

Uno Imports is the Canadian distributor for high-quality Italian brands Giordana apparel and Pinarello bikes.

Maybe your gift recipient has been eyeing a new bike or component and you’d like to make it a little more affordable. An Uno Imports gift card would also be great if you’re thinking about getting someone new bike kit, but aren’t sure of their size or colour preference.

Subscription to Canadian Cycling Magazine (12 issues for $38.95, or 6 issues for $20.95)

Arriving home to new cycling stories and latest bike gear will spark excitement in anyone. There’s nothing quite like flipping through a freshly delivered magazine, and this one is pretty good if we do say so ourselves.