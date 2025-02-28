BC Cup downhill series returns for 2025 with a stacked race calendar

British Columbia’s downhill mountain bike series is back for 2025, bringing high-speed racing to some of the province’s most renowned bike parks. The BC Cup downhill series continues to serve as a proving ground for top athletes, rising talent and those looking to challenge themselves on some of the best downhill tracks in Canada.

This year’s series features stops at iconic venues, including Coast Gravity Park, Whistler and Big White, along with four Canada Cup races. With a mix of technical terrain, fast descents, and world-class tracks, the 2025 BC Cup promises an exciting season for riders and spectators alike.

2025 BC Cup downhill series schedule



April 25-27 | Coast Gravity Park

The season opener takes place at Coast Gravity Park, a gravity-fueled venue on the Sunshine Coast known for its flowy trails, smooth berms and high-speed descents.

June 13-15 | Whistler Bike Park

A staple in downhill racing, Whistler Bike Park is home to some of the most challenging and well-known tracks in the world. This stop is a key event for anyone looking to test their limits.

July 11-13 | Fernie Alpine Resort (Canada Cup and Dunbar Summer Series)

Part of the Canada Cup and Dunbar Summer Series, Fernie delivers steep and technical terrain in the heart of the Rocky Mountains.

July 14-16 | Panorama Mountain (Canada Cup and Dunbar Summer Series)

Back-to-back racing continues at Panorama Mountain, a venue that blends old-school technical riding with high-speed flow.

July 18-20 | Kicking Horse Mountain (Canada Cup and Dunbar Summer Series)

Kicking Horse is a true big-mountain race, featuring steep, rugged terrain and demanding descents that reward riders with the skills and endurance to handle the challenge.

August 22-24 | Big White Bike Park

Known for flowy trails, big jumps, and fast, technical riding, Big White is a highlight of the series, with the penultimate BC Cup round bringing the race for points to a critical stage.

August 29-31 | Steve Smith Memorial Race at Mount Washington Bike Park (Canada Cup)

The season wraps up with the Steve Smith Memorial Race, honoring the legacy of one of Canada’s greatest riders. This final Canada Cup event at Mount Washington is both a celebration of Stevie’s legacy and an intense battle for the series’ final standings.

2025 Canadian national downhill championships

July 25-27 | Sun Peaks Resort (Dunbar Summer Series)

While not part of the BC Cup, the Canadian national downhill championships at Sun Peaks is a marquee event on the racing calendar. Riders will compete for the coveted maple leaf jersey, awarded to Canada’s fastest downhill racer.

New for 2025: U15 expert and U15 sport categories



Cycling BC has introduced two new U15 categories for the 2025 season, giving younger racers a pathway to develop their skills and compete at an appropriate level. The new categories are:

U15 expert: For advanced young riders looking to race against top competition.

U15 sport: For those progressing in the sport and building race experience.

Category upgrades for 2025



Cycling BC has updated its category upgrade policy, implementing a points-based system that takes into account race results and field sizes. Riders who qualify for an upgrade to the next category are encouraged to submit requests early to ensure they are processed before the season begins.

BC provincial downhill championships – Date TBA

The BC provincial DH championships are expected to take place later in the season, with final dates still under review. More details coming soon.

How to get involved

Key Dates:

Mar 1, 2025: Registration opens for races in the Dunbar Summer Series.

Full registration details and additional event updates will be released soon.

For the latest information, visit Cycling BC’s official website.