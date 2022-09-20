Bike check: Biniam Girmay’s Eritrean-themed Cube world’s bike
Special bike just in time for the hunt for the rainbow jerseyPhoto by: GrmayeBiniam
IS this the bike of the elite men’s road world champion? Biniam Girmay, the Eritrean road cyclist who rides for Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux, has a special ride for the big day on Sunday in Wollongong, Australia. Ealier this year, Girmay became the first Black African cyclist to win a Grand Tour stage at the 2022 Giro when he won the bunch sprint.
Biniam Girmay makes history at Giro: first Black African rider to win a stage of Grand Tour
He had to take a break after a fluke accident with a champagne cork, but he’s back on fine form just in time for the worlds. Girmay finished just behind Mathieu van der Poel on September 14 in a close two-man sprint at the Grand Prix de Wallonie in Belgium.
Anther great team job done thanks to all @IntermarcheWG pic.twitter.com/gqKMQnjdvM
— Biniam Girmay (@GrmayeBiniam) September 14, 2022
His custom Cube bike is sprayed in the colours of his home country. If all goes well, might his next bike be rainbow-themed?
CUBE Litening C:68X Thank you for all what you did for me @cube it's nice to see my flag color in my bike.@cyclingmedia_ag pic.twitter.com/67x6nhsmwV
— Biniam Girmay (@GrmayeBiniam) September 19, 2022