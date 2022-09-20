Bike check: Biniam Girmay’s Eritrean-themed Cube world’s bike

IS this the bike of the elite men’s road world champion? Biniam Girmay, the Eritrean road cyclist who rides for Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux, has a special ride for the big day on Sunday in Wollongong, Australia. Ealier this year, Girmay became the first Black African cyclist to win a Grand Tour stage at the 2022 Giro when he won the bunch sprint.

He had to take a break after a fluke accident with a champagne cork, but he’s back on fine form just in time for the worlds. Girmay finished just behind Mathieu van der Poel on September 14 in a close two-man sprint at the Grand Prix de Wallonie in Belgium.

Anther great team job done thanks to all @IntermarcheWG pic.twitter.com/gqKMQnjdvM — Biniam Girmay (@GrmayeBiniam) September 14, 2022

His custom Cube bike is sprayed in the colours of his home country. If all goes well, might his next bike be rainbow-themed?