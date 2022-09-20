Home > Gear Reviews

Bike check: Biniam Girmay’s Eritrean-themed Cube world’s bike

Special bike just in time for the hunt for the rainbow jersey

Photo by: GrmayeBiniam
September 20, 2022
IS this the bike of the elite men’s road world champion? Biniam Girmay, the Eritrean road cyclist who rides for Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux, has a special ride for the big day on Sunday in Wollongong, Australia. Ealier this year, Girmay became the first Black African cyclist to win a Grand Tour stage at the 2022 Giro when he won the bunch sprint.

Biniam Girmay makes history at Giro: first Black African rider to win a stage of Grand Tour

He had to take a break after a fluke accident with a champagne cork, but he’s back on fine form just in time for the worlds. Girmay finished just behind Mathieu van der Poel on September 14 in a close two-man sprint at the Grand Prix de Wallonie in Belgium.

His custom Cube bike is sprayed in the colours of his home country. If all goes well, might his next bike be rainbow-themed?