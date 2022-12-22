Bike check: Jumbo-Visma 2023 Cervélo with SRAM

On Thursday, the Jumbo-Visma team held a press conference to show off new bikes and gear. A statement from the Dutch team said that mechanics were assembling 180 bikes for the 60-rider squad. Staff have been putting together training bikes, race bikes and time trial machines since October.

The big change for one of the most dominant teams in 2022 is its component sponsor. For 2023, Jumbo-Visma will be using SRAM on its Cervélo fleet.

“Team Jumbo-Visma is always seeking ways to develop, and we firmly feel this move will advance us. Together with SRAM, we can create team-specific materials to take our performance to the next level,” Performance manager Mathieu Heijboer said. “SRAM is focused on being the most innovative and high performance component manufacturer in the world, and they expect continuous feedback from our team. Our knowledge and experience are therefore precious to them. In turn, we are pleased to work with SRAM to commission unique development because it enables us to excel. The best goods are produced by synergy.”

Now that riders are using SRAM, they will have new options for pedals and shoes, since they are not beholden to Shimano. For the upcoming season, riders will use Nimbl footwear with Speedplay pedals. Things are also changing in terms of wheels. In the new season all riders will ride with Reserve rims with Vittoria tires.