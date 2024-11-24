Bike check: National champ Ian Ackert’s Trek Boone

Ian Ackert took the elite men’s title at the Canadian cyclocross championships on Nov. 16, 2024, stepping up from his under-23 win the previous year. Ackert broke away early in the race and maintained his lead, crossing the finish line with a celebratory wheelie.

By the third of seven laps, he held a slight lead over 2022 elite champion Tyler Clark, with Gunnar Holmgren running third and 2023 champion Evan Russell battling Leandre Bouchard for a podium spot. Clark and Holmgren briefly worked together before Holmgren pulled ahead.

Ackert, who finished sixth in the under-23 world championships last year, became the first Canadian to win junior, under-23, and elite titles. Holmgren and Clark rounded out the podium. Ackert credited his success to riding strong lines and maintaining a high effort, despite a last-minute registration issue that nearly excluded him from the elite category.

He plans to compete in Christmas ‘cross, World Cups, and a January training camp in Spain as he prepares for the world championships.