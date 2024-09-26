Bike check: Tadej Pogačar’s special road worlds Colnago V4RS

Tadej Pogačar will ride a limited edition bike at the World Championships in Zurich on Sept 29. This special version of the V4Rs, featuring a colourful paintjob, celebrating his palmarès.

The design is inspired by the Pop-Art movement, incorporating vibrant colours that highlight Pogačar’s major victories. The bike itself is the same model he uses with UAE Team Emirates, but the design stands out more than his regular ride.

Design inspiration

Pogačar’s record includes 85 wins, with four Grand Tours and 14 Classics. He’s been at the top of the UCI rankings since 2021 and has a unique presence in the peloton, often leading in standout jerseys or breaking away for solo attacks.

Each colour on the bike represents one of Pogačar’s major race victories:

Yellow: Three Tour de France GC wins (2020, 2021, 2024)

Pink: Giro d’Italia 2024, where he wore the leader’s jersey for 20 of 21 stages

Green: Wins at Il Lombardia (2021-2023) and Liège-Bastogne-Liège (2021, 2024)

Heavenly blue: Paris-Nice victory in 2023

Blue: Tirreno-Adriatico titles (2021-2022) and the KOM jersey at the 2024 Giro

White: Best young rider at the Tour de France (2020-2023)

Red dots: KOM jersey at the Tour de France (2020-2021)

Bronze: Olympic bronze in 2021 and the 2023 World Championships

Purple: A personal touch, as Pogačar believes in having something purple in life.

Personalized details

The bike features several unique modifications for aesthetics, weight reduction, and increased stiffness.

TP logo and patterns: Pogačar’s logo is visible on the frame, particularly on the top and seat tubes, with a TP pattern on the chainstays.

Carbon-Ti components: The crankset, brake discs, thru-axles, and screws are lightweight and performance-oriented. The crankset is made from an aluminium alloy with carbon fibre, while the brake discs use advanced technology. The gold anodized thru-axles and bottle cage screws add to the weight-saving design.

Enve SES 4.5 wheels: These wheels match the bike’s graphics.

Prologo Saddle: A Prologo Nago R4 Nack saddle with yellow accents, featuring some of Pogačar’s key victories.

Availability

The limited edition Colnago V4Rs Tadej will be available online from Sept. 26 to Oct. 14 at www.colnago.com. After Oct. 14, it can also be found in stores.

The Colnago V4Rs comes equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, an Enve 4.5 SES Wheelset, and a Colnago CC.01 Handlebar. The suggested retail price in Europe is €17,200.00 (about $24,700 CAD).