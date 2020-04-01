Bike check: Tiger King’s Carole Baskin’s leopard print hybrid

Hey all you cool cats and kittens, today we’re going to be checking out Carole Baskin’s leopard print hybrid. Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, multimillionaire and rival of Joe Exotic, loves to get around her (very large) property on her bike.

Baskin almost exclusively wears animal prints, and her bike/helmet combo are no exception. The matching silver leopard print helmet and bike compliment her other cat print clothing as she rides around her extremely profitable, volunteer run big cat rescue park.

Her bike is designed for ultimate comfort. Likely a custom wrapped Trek Shift 2 WSD, the upright handlebars, seatpost with adjustable suspension and front suspension fork make for a super smooth slo-mo ride along a flat Florida road.

If, for some reason, someone were to attempt to murder her as she bikes alone down Easy ln., (the street where she films many of her vlogs), Carole has plenty of gears to bike away quickly with her 14-34, 7 speed gearing.

Finally, panniers added to the back of the bike help Carole store anything she wants. What she keeps in them is a secret to Tiger King viewers—much like her other secrets, which definitely don’t include what happened to her husband Don Lewis and whether his body was fed to a tiger.