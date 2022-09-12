Bike check: Remco Evenepoel’s Vuelta-winning Specialized Tarmac SL7

Remco Evenepoel is only 22, but is quickly building quite the cycling resume. He won Liège-Bastogne-Liège this spring, and his second Clásica San Sebastián in August, and now he’s added a Grand Tour to his palmares—La Vuelta a España.

Evenepoel rode to red after Stage 6 and sealed the deal to the first victory for a Belgian rider in 44 years. Every one of these victories was secured in classic Remco style—audacious solo attacks and blistering time trials.

Evenepoel rode a Specialized Tarmac SL7 on the road, in red, of course.