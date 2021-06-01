Colnago just released a limited-edition Tour de France bicycle

On Tuesday, Colnago and Tour de France organizer Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) announced a special bike collaboration to celebrate this year’s Tour. The bike, which the company says will be the first official Tour de France bike, will only be produced in a limited series and will cost 16,339 USD.

This year’s edition of the “Grande Boucle” is the 108th year the race will be running. The event started in 1903 and only stopped for the two World Wars. To commemorate the 108th edition of the race Colnago will only be manufacturing 108 of the special Colnago V3Rs TdF bikes.

V3Rs TdF

The disc brake frame weighs just 790g (in size 50) and has integrated cables. Dressed with Campagnolo’s 12-speed Super Record EPS Disc, Bora Ultra WTO DB wheels and a Deda Elementi Alanera DCR integrated monocoque carbon fibre handlebar, the bike hits many high-end requirements.

Mostly black, the V3Rs TdF has yellow accents to pay tribute to the Tour’s General Classification leader’s jersey. The head tube, top tube and fork feature the Colnago logo, while the rear triangle has a stylized design that represents the outline of France. Inside the outline, the words “V3Rs winner of the 2020 Tour de France” are printed, a nod to Tadej Pogačar’s victory at last year’s edition, where he rode the Colnago V3Rs to victory. The Tour de France yellow can also be found on the fork and the right shifter lever.

Even the Selle Italia saddle has some special details—it reads “TdF Special Edition.”

“We are very happy to have found a licensee in Colnago which is part of the history of the Tour de France,” said Laurent Lachaux, ASO head of commercial. “As Colnago bikes are universally recognized as amongst the most technical and well-designed in the world, we could not have opted for a better choice.”

Manolo Bertocchi, head of marketing Colnago says the V3Rs TdF is: “a beautiful, unique and limited edition bicycle. A real Colnago.”