JJJJound’s ‘MTN Bike’ has a suede saddle, classy colour and a steep price tag

Last week Louis Vuitton revealed its $35,000 cruiser bike. This week, yet another brand has hopped on the bike trend: Montreal-based studio JJJJound has announced its latest branded product, a green mountain bike.

While some fashion companies’ bike collaborations come as an unexpected one-off, it’s not too surprising to see JJJJound making cool-looking objects, as the company started in 2006 as simply a ‘digital mood board’ of cool-looking photos. Montrealer Justin Saunders eventually extended the brand into a creative studio, which then began selling products publically, often collaborating with brands such as A.P.C., Reebok, New Balance, Eddie Bauer and more.

Built in collaboration with Montreal-based bike brand Bassi, this new bike will retail for $2,500 (USD) and is set to be released on Sept. 3. Called ‘MTN Bike’ or B/02, JJJJound says the bicycle the bike “takes the shape of a mountain bike designed for all roads.”

“From dirt trails to urban roadscapes, the MTN Bike is built for both city commuting and backcountry venturing.”

B/02

photo: JJJJound photo: JJJJound photo: JJJJound photo: JJJJound photo: JJJJound

The dark green chromoly steel frame is available in just two sizes: Small (53cm) and Large (56cm). Though it features a suede Selle Italia Turbo 1980 Saddle and Sim Works x Panaracer’s The Homage 26” tires, the entry-level groupset (with Acera rear derailleur, Shimano CS-HG51 8-speed cassette and Tektro CR720 Cantilever Brakes) makes the $2,500 price tag a bit harder to stomach.

It’s not the Canadian brand’s first bike. JJJJound previously collaborated with Bassi on B/01, a cruiser/road bike design in the same deep green shade. The MTN Bike is limited-edition—while JJJJound hasn’t noted how many are available, the red “12:oo PM EST” release time on the website suggests there will be a limited quantity of the sought-after item.

MTN Bike details

– JJJJound B/02 Frame and Fork, chromoly steel

– Tange Levin CDS Silver Headset, steel, rubber and plastic

– Tange Sealed Cartridge Bearing Bottom Bracket, aluminium and steel

-. Bassi Narrow-Wide Crankset, aluminium

– MKS BM-7 Pedals, aluminium and steel

– SRAM PC-870 Chain, steel

– Shimano CS-HG51 Cassette, steel

– Shimano Deore Hubs, aluminium and steel

– DT Swiss Spokes, stainless steel

– Sun CR18 Rims, aluminium

– Kenda Tubes, rubber

– Sim Works x Panaracer The Homage 26 tires, rubber, Made in Japan

– Tektro 2-Finger Brake Levers, aluminium

– Tektro CR720 Cantilever Brakes, aluminium

– Shimano SL-M315 Shift Lever, plastic and steel

– Shimano Acera RD-M360 Rear Derailleur, steel, aluminium and plastic

– Silver Setback Seat Post, aluminium

– Selle Italia Turbo 1980 Saddle, suede, plastic and steel

– Chrome Stem, steel

– Straight Handlebar, aluminium

– MTB Grips, vinyl