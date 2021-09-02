JJJJound’s ‘MTN Bike’ has a suede saddle, classy colour and a steep price tag
The bike is the result of a collaboration between two Montreal-based companiesPhoto by: JJJJound
Last week Louis Vuitton revealed its $35,000 cruiser bike. This week, yet another brand has hopped on the bike trend: Montreal-based studio JJJJound has announced its latest branded product, a green mountain bike.
While some fashion companies’ bike collaborations come as an unexpected one-off, it’s not too surprising to see JJJJound making cool-looking objects, as the company started in 2006 as simply a ‘digital mood board’ of cool-looking photos. Montrealer Justin Saunders eventually extended the brand into a creative studio, which then began selling products publically, often collaborating with brands such as A.P.C., Reebok, New Balance, Eddie Bauer and more.
Built in collaboration with Montreal-based bike brand Bassi, this new bike will retail for $2,500 (USD) and is set to be released on Sept. 3. Called ‘MTN Bike’ or B/02, JJJJound says the bicycle the bike “takes the shape of a mountain bike designed for all roads.”
“From dirt trails to urban roadscapes, the MTN Bike is built for both city commuting and backcountry venturing.”
B/02
The dark green chromoly steel frame is available in just two sizes: Small (53cm) and Large (56cm). Though it features a suede Selle Italia Turbo 1980 Saddle and Sim Works x Panaracer’s The Homage 26” tires, the entry-level groupset (with Acera rear derailleur, Shimano CS-HG51 8-speed cassette and Tektro CR720 Cantilever Brakes) makes the $2,500 price tag a bit harder to stomach.
It’s not the Canadian brand’s first bike. JJJJound previously collaborated with Bassi on B/01, a cruiser/road bike design in the same deep green shade. The MTN Bike is limited-edition—while JJJJound hasn’t noted how many are available, the red “12:oo PM EST” release time on the website suggests there will be a limited quantity of the sought-after item.
MTN Bike details
– JJJJound B/02 Frame and Fork, chromoly steel
– Tange Levin CDS Silver Headset, steel, rubber and plastic
– Tange Sealed Cartridge Bearing Bottom Bracket, aluminium and steel
-. Bassi Narrow-Wide Crankset, aluminium
– MKS BM-7 Pedals, aluminium and steel
– SRAM PC-870 Chain, steel
– Shimano CS-HG51 Cassette, steel
– Shimano Deore Hubs, aluminium and steel
– DT Swiss Spokes, stainless steel
– Sun CR18 Rims, aluminium
– Kenda Tubes, rubber
– Sim Works x Panaracer The Homage 26 tires, rubber, Made in Japan
– Tektro 2-Finger Brake Levers, aluminium
– Tektro CR720 Cantilever Brakes, aluminium
– Shimano SL-M315 Shift Lever, plastic and steel
– Shimano Acera RD-M360 Rear Derailleur, steel, aluminium and plastic
– Silver Setback Seat Post, aluminium
– Selle Italia Turbo 1980 Saddle, suede, plastic and steel
– Chrome Stem, steel
– Straight Handlebar, aluminium
– MTB Grips, vinyl