JustRidingAlong finds the weirdest mechanicals on the internet

/r/JustRidingAlong is a great place to go if you’re feeling down about the state of your bike. The subreddit is full of posts illustrating mechanicals and neglected bikes with weird problems. It also works as a great motivator to bring your bike in for a tune up.



Officially the subreddit is described as “Pictures and stories of some of the most egregious user-error and bad luck damage on bicycles.”

Most of the posters are bike shop employees, shocked at the state some bike come to the shop in.

Other posters are people who have a ridiculous mechanical.

Some take a weird pride in their strange setups

There are also posts from people who see a questionable bike in the wild.

Some modifications are fun.



Some are weird.



This post is heartwarming.



Unfortunate mechanicals hurt to look at.



The biggest takeaway from /r/JustRidingAlong is to take good care of your bike, before it ends up like this.