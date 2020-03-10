JustRidingAlong finds the weirdest mechanicals on the internet
The subreddit is a collection of 'some of the most egregious user-error and bad luck damage on bicycles' and related posts
March 10th, 2020
/r/JustRidingAlong is a great place to go if you’re feeling down about the state of your bike. The subreddit is full of posts illustrating mechanicals and neglected bikes with weird problems. It also works as a great motivator to bring your bike in for a tune up.
Just riding along with my chain tensioner from r/Justridingalong
Hmmm…. from r/Justridingalong
Officially the subreddit is described as “Pictures and stories of some of the most egregious user-error and bad luck damage on bicycles.”
Most of the posters are bike shop employees, shocked at the state some bike come to the shop in.
“Past few rides my chains been slipping” from r/Justridingalong
Other posters are people who have a ridiculous mechanical.
My friend was riding along on his fixie when a seagull flew into his chain and wheel, the bird got torn apart and he was thrown over the handle bars. Thankfully he wears a helmet but it’s a crazy story. from r/Justridingalong
Some take a weird pride in their strange setups
You call that a mullet??? This is a mullet.. Monster truck in the front, XC in the back WOO! from r/Justridingalong
There are also posts from people who see a questionable bike in the wild.
Some modifications are fun.
Some are weird.
This post is heartwarming.
Old timer wanted his cane wrapped with bar tape. from r/Justridingalong
Unfortunate mechanicals hurt to look at.
I’m getting a creaking sound and the shifting is a little off . from r/Justridingalong
Added some suspension to my gravel bike last night from r/Justridingalong
The biggest takeaway from /r/JustRidingAlong is to take good care of your bike, before it ends up like this.
“My bottom bracket is making a noise” from r/Justridingalong