Enter the State Bicycle Co. x Wu-Tang collection

State Biycle Co. is paying tribute to the legendary Wu-Tang CLan with a full collection of bikes, apparel and parts.

The latest release is a return to the Arizona brand’s roots – State first helped Wu-Tang celebrate the 20-year anniversary of 36 Chambers almost a decade ago. It follows State’s foray into the psychedelic jams of the Grateful Dead.

The bikes in this latest Wu-Tang collab are as diverse as State’s taste in music. There’s a Klunker, a steel fixie and a fancier aluminum/carbon track bike. Plus, all the apparel and parts to add some Wu-Tang to your next ride if you don’t want to go for the full bike.

Wu-Tang x State Bicycle Co. Klunker Klunker brings the ruckus And a bottle opener Wu-Tang x State Bicycle Co. 6061 Black Label Wu-Tang x State Bicycle Co. Core Line single speed / fixed gear The Core Line gives all kinds of options Wu-Tang x State Of course the frame has that C.R.E.A.M.

The Bikes

State is releasing three different Wu-Tang frames. A Klunker, a steel fixie and an alloy/carbon track bike.

The Klunker is a retro-inspired classic do-it-all cruiser, mtb or whatever you want. A steel frame, coaster brakes, BMX riser bars in one-size-fits-everyone from 5’5″ to 6’3″ . It even comes with a bottle opener, for mid-ride hydration, for USD$500.00 (complete).

State’s classic Core Line uses a 4130 steel frame as the foundation for a singlespeed or fixed-gear ride, via a flip-flop hub in killer bee yellow. Four frame sizes are available for USD$450.00, complete with all the Wu inspired parts or USD$200 for the frame-only.

Finally, to add some speed to the style, the 6061 Black Label uses a light, double-butted 6061 aluminum frame and an Essor USA carbon fibre fork a responsive street bike. There are six sizes of the Black Label, from 49cm to 62cm, for USD$750 for the full build or USD$400 for just the Wu-Tang frame.

Stem Cap Wu-Tang Seat Killer Bee yellow hubs And deep-V wheels Wu-Tang grips W stem Killer Bee seat Wu Tang x State Bicycle Co. bar bag

Wu-Tang parts and accessories

If you just want a little ruckus, State and Wu-Tang are selling the full line of accessories to add to your current ride. This ranges from stem caps and grips to a decked-out Wu-Tang bar bag or the Killer Bee deep-V wheelset.

State Bicycle Co. x Wu-Tang apparel

If you just want to show your love for the Wu-Tang Clan with some kit, there’s a full line of apparel. Jersey, Killer bibs and caps are all made from State Bicycle Co.’s sustainable Repreve fabric. It’s made from recycled water bottles in the name of sustainability.

Three jerseys run from USD$70-80, the Killer Bee bibs are USD$90, while the Shaolin and Killer Bee caps are USD$20 each.

All the State x Wu-Tang gear is available now through State Bicycle Co.