Trek releases new Boone cyclocross race bike

On Sept. 9, American bicycle company Trek released the new Boone 6 Disc cyclocross race bike. Trek says the upgraded bike is lighter and faster than previous generations and will set Trek-sponsored CX teams up for an “incredible” racing season.

Trek is very clear that the disc brake bike is sold specifically for riders who intend to race cyclocross. “Those looking for a gravel bike should buy the Checkpoint, and those who want a do-it-all road bike would be best served by Domane,” the company said in a release. The design of the bike reflects its specialization—it only has two bottle cage mounts, a maximum tire clearance of 33mm (the UCI legal limit for cyclocross racing,) and comes stock with a chain catcher.

Lightweight

The 2022 Boone’s frame is built using 600 Series OCLV Carbon, selected for its light and forgiving nature. The size 56 frame weighs 1.5kg (down from 1.77kg for the 2021 model,) but the geometry of the new bike remains the same. Dutch cyclist Lucinda Brand rode the Boone to victory at the 2020 CX World Championships and input from pros such as her has informed the design of the ever-evolving bike.

New shapes

While the geometry is unchanged, this bike will have new aerodynamic tube shapes inspired by Trek’s Émonda road bike, which should also make shouldering the bike slightly easier.

The new design also stays on-trend with hidden cables in the front, tucked away neatly under the stem. The cable housing allows for any combination of shift and brake housing to be routed through the frame.

Trek’s IsoSpeed design, which “decouples” the seat tube from the top tube, allows the seat tube to flex more with the forces of the road and cuts down on fatiguing impacts of rough courses and remounts. The fork also benefits from a similar design.

Trek’s new Boone 6 Disc bike ($5,400) and Boone 6 Disc frame ($3,400) are available online at trekbikes.com and at select Trek retailers.

Trek Boone 6 Disc

Frame: 600 Series OCLV Carbon, IsoSpeed, tapered head tube, Internal cable routing, Ride Tuned seat mast, 3S chain keeper, T47 BB, flat-mount disc, 142×12 mm thru-axle

Fork: Trek Cross, full carbon, tapered carbon steerer, flat-mount disc, 12×100 mm thru-axle

Wheels

Wheel front: Bontrager Paradigm Comp 25, Tubeless Ready, 25 mm rim width, 100×12 mm thru axle

Wheel rear: Bontrager Paradigm Comp 25, Tubeless Ready, 25 mm rim width, Shimano 11-speed freehub, 142×12 thru axle

Skewer front: Bontrager Switch thru axle, removable lever

Skewer rear: Bontrager Switch thru-axle, removable lever

Tire: Bontrager CX3 Team Issue, aramid bead, 120 tpi, 700x32c

Drivetrain

Shifter: Shimano GRX RX810, 11 speed

Rear derailleur: Shimano GRX RX810, long cage, 34T max cog

Bottom bracket: Praxis, T47 threaded, internal bearing

Cassette: Shimano Ultegra HG800-11, 11-34, 11-speed

Chain: Shimano Ultegra HG701, 11-speed

Crank

Size 49, 52: Shimano GRX RX810, 40T ring, 170mm length

Size 54, 56: Shimano GRX RX810, 40T ring, 172.5mm length

Size 58, 61: Shimano GRX RX810, 40T ring, 175mm length

Components

Saddle

Size 49, 52: Bontrager P3 Verse Comp, steel rails, 155 mm width

Size 54, 56, 58, 61: Bontrager P3 Verse Comp, steel rails, 145 mm width

Seatpost

Size 49, 52, 54, 56: Bontrager carbon seat mast cap, 5 mm offset, short length

Size 58, 61: Bontrager carbon seat mast cap, 5 mm offset, tall length

Handlebar

Size 49: Bontrager Elite IsoZone VR-CF, alloy, 31.8 mm, 93 mm reach, 123 mm drop, 38 cm width

Size 52: Bontrager Elite IsoZone VR-CF, alloy, 31.8 mm, 93 mm reach, 123 mm drop, 40 cm width

Size 54, 56: Bontrager Elite IsoZone VR-CF, alloy, 31.8 mm, 93 mm reach, 123 mm drop, 42 cm width

Size 58, 61: Bontrager Elite IsoZone VR-CF, alloy, 31.8 mm, 93 mm reach, 123 mm drop, 44 cm width

Handlebar tape: Bontrager Supertack Perf tape

Stem

Size 49: Bontrager Pro, 31.8 mm, Blendr-compatible, 7-degree, 80 mm length

Size 52, 54: Bontrager Pro, 31.8 mm, Blendr-compatible, 7-degree, 90 mm length

Size 56, 58: Bontrager Pro, 31.8 mm, Blendr-compatible, 7-degree, 100 mm length

Size 61: Bontrager Pro, 31.8 mm, Blendr-compatible, 7-degree, 110 mm length

Brake rotor: Shimano MT800, CenterLock, 160 mm

Weight

Weight: 56 – 18.30 lbs / 8.3 kg

Weight limit: This bike has a maximum total weight limit (combined weight of bicycle, rider, and cargo) of 275 pounds (125 kg).