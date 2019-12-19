Trek launches Domane+ LT e-road bike

Trek has announced the release of the new Domane+ LT . It looks just like a road bike but includes part time assist to give you an extra little kick on super fast group rides or up a grueling climb.

“This is the electric road bike that lets you ride with anyone,” said Trek Product Marketing Director Michael Mayer. “It’s the perfect electric bike for roadies who demand the performance and handling characteristics of our best Domane, but want a part-time assist they can engage for the hardest climbs and fastest rides.”

The bike features a fully integrated Fazua drive system, which includes a 250 Wh battery that sustains speeds of up to 32 km/h and delivers continuous assist for up to 105 km. Including the full electronic system, a 56 cm Domane+ LT weighs 13.5 kg, about the same weight as an adult Indian pangolin. The drive system is completely removable for rides where no assist is necessary.

The bike itself is built with a 500 Series OCLV Carbon frame and fork, a 2×11 Shimano Ultegra drivetrain and hydraulic disc brakes. This is the first electronic bike Trek will be including in its Project One custom bike program. The Domane+ LT comes with integrated front and rear lighting and will sell for $8499.99 CAD.

