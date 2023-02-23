Home > Bikes+Frames

Trek launches Fetch+ electric cargo bikes

The rigs can carry kids, pets and more with the help of customizable accessories

Trek Fetch cargo bike
February 23, 2023
On Thursday, Trek announced two new electric cargo bikes, the Fetch+  2 and Fetch+ 4. The bikes are in line with the growing trend of families living in cities hoping to drive less, and use more environmentally sound alternatives. That’s why the two Fetch+ bikes have plenty of room for kids, for trips to daycare or school.

The Fetch+ 2 is a long-tail cargo version, while the Fetch+ 4 is a box-style bike. The former has a longer rear rack for cargo, whether precious (as in kids) or your stuff. The Fetch+ 4 also has plenty of room for cargo, but it’s up front.

Both bikes have the easy-to-use Bosch BES3 smart systems, and come with sturdy kickstands. They are also fully customizable with a variety of accessories, which include front and rear fenders, front pannier baskets, rack kits and foot guards.

The Fetch + 2 rear rack

The Fetch+ bikes can handle some pretty heavy loads, too. The total carrying weight, as in rider and cargo, comes in at 200 kg. The front panniers can handle 9 kg, and the rear 72 kg.

Both bikes come with removable batteries. On the Fetch + 2, it’s right inside the down tube.

On the Fetch+ 4, you’ll find the battery right behind the cargo box. Trek says that charging the battery takes 4.5 hours for 100 per cent, and 2 hours for a 50 per cent charge if you use a 4a charger.

There will be an option for a Range Booster, according to Trek.

The company says that bikes are starting to arrive in the coming weeks, so check in with your local Trek retailer about availability.

Trek Fetch+ 2: $7,500

Trek Fetch+ 4: $11,000