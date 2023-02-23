Trek launches Fetch+ electric cargo bikes

On Thursday, Trek announced two new electric cargo bikes, the Fetch+ 2 and Fetch+ 4. The bikes are in line with the growing trend of families living in cities hoping to drive less, and use more environmentally sound alternatives. That’s why the two Fetch+ bikes have plenty of room for kids, for trips to daycare or school.

The Fetch+ 2 is a long-tail cargo version, while the Fetch+ 4 is a box-style bike. The former has a longer rear rack for cargo, whether precious (as in kids) or your stuff. The Fetch+ 4 also has plenty of room for cargo, but it’s up front.

Both bikes have the easy-to-use Bosch BES3 smart systems, and come with sturdy kickstands. They are also fully customizable with a variety of accessories, which include front and rear fenders, front pannier baskets, rack kits and foot guards.

The Fetch+ bikes can handle some pretty heavy loads, too. The total carrying weight, as in rider and cargo, comes in at 200 kg. The front panniers can handle 9 kg, and the rear 72 kg.

Both bikes come with removable batteries. On the Fetch + 2, it’s right inside the down tube.

On the Fetch+ 4, you’ll find the battery right behind the cargo box. Trek says that charging the battery takes 4.5 hours for 100 per cent, and 2 hours for a 50 per cent charge if you use a 4a charger.

There will be an option for a Range Booster, according to Trek.

The company says that bikes are starting to arrive in the coming weeks, so check in with your local Trek retailer about availability.

Trek Fetch+ 2: $7,500

Trek Fetch+ 4: $11,000