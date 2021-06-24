Bollé used AI to explore 20 million possibilities for its new Volt+ lenses

This year Tour de France will see Bollé riders debuting its new Volt+ lens, which the company says is the first sunglass lens ever created using Artificial Intelligence.

Bollé evaluated more than 20 million possibilities for boosting colours and developed a patented solution that it says delivers a “richer colour experience than is humanly possible” and offers “30 per cent superior colour enhancement over the market average.”

The brand looked at which wavelengths enhance or dampen colour, designed and developed chemical compounds that will absorb the right wavelengths and put together the right blend of pigments for the desired transmission curve.

The new lens technology, also available for prescription lenses, is designed to allow riders to see their surroundings more vibrantly, perceive colours fully and increase depth perception while maintaining white point.

In most high contrast lenses one colour is enhanced while others are diminished. The Volt+ lenses manage to maintain high contrast while also enhancing all colours.

Volt+ at the Tour de France

“With these lenses, colours become really spectacular, it’s amazing,” said Bollé rider Jakob Fuglsang (Astana–Premier Tech.)“On the road, they also give the huge advantage of helping me to distinguish more clearly if there are some spots that are wet, or damp and they enable me to see the different surfaces of asphalt better. Also, I’m able to see whether there’s some dirt, some oil spots or similar hazards. It’s not only a spectacular lens when it comes to colours, but also a very good one to help improve your vision, and your safety on the bike.”

Team B&B Hotels p/b KTM will be wearing Bollé helmets and glasses in this year’s Tour. Their riders will wear the Lightshifter Acid Yellow frames with Volt+ lenses or the brand’s photochromatic Phantom lenses. Victor de la Parte (team Total Direct Énergie) will also stand out in the peloton with his Lightshifter Volt+ Acid Yellow glasses.

Bollé’s new Volt+ lens is available for the brand’s Chronoshield, Shifter, Lightshifter and Bolt sports sunglasses styles, but fans of the lens can also choose from many of Bollé’s lifestyle glasses with Volt+.