Bontrager gets serious about pedals

Bontrager, creator of basically any bike product you can think of, has now firmly stepped into the pedal ring. The company has been steadily growing their range of products, selling everything from jerseys to saddles. While this isn’t their first road pedal- the Bontrager Comp Road pedal came before- the Bontrager Elite Road pedals are a competitively priced alternative to some of the most popular road pedals currently on the market.

The Trek in-house brand announced it’s new Elite Road Pedals Feb. 13. The ultra-lightweight pedals weigh 250g per set, only two grams more than a high-end set of Dura Ace pedals.

At $135 CAD, the Elite Road Pedals are competitively priced and built to last a long time. They feature sealed cartridge bearings and Chromoly spindles, which Bontrager says will deliver long-lasting durability.

“The new Elite Road pedals deliver performance and consistency at an undeniably friendly price point,” said Justin Henkel, Bontrager’s Director of Product for Essentials. “They’re light, reliable mile after mile, and they pack an incredible amount of performance for the cost.”

The pedals come with a pair of Look’s KÉO cleats, which offer six degrees of float. Bontrager also sells cleats with nine degrees of float if you’re the type that likes to move around your foot position. In terms of mobility, like the Bontrager Comp Road Pedal, the Elite Road also have an adjustable release tension bolt.