Bontrager launches all-new Verse short saddle

Bontrager has launched a new addition to its lines of saddles, a short-nose version of the Verse platform.

Verse Short is a performance saddle with a full cutout and shorter profile that elevates on-bike comfort through the removal of uncomfortable nose real estate. This compact saddle is more comfortable in all riding positions and comes in a trim level for all types of riders: Comp, Elite, Trail Elite, and Pro.

Versatile

Verse Short is designed for road and mountain riders of all genders.

Short profile

A shorter profile offers targeted support and puts riders in a fast and comfortable performance riding position.

Flex to fit

Wing Flex technology allows the saddle shell’s side edges to flex and adapt to a rider’s inner leg movement and pelvic rotation.

Easy integration

Riders can easily mount Bontrager Flare rear lights with a Blendr accessory mount (available separately).

Built-in protection

Verse Short Trail Elite saddles feature an abrasion-resistant coating for added protection on rough and rowdy trails.

Verse Short Saddles are available immediately on trekbikes.com in select markets and through Trek’s retail partners.

Bontrager Verse Pro Short Saddle, $325

Bontrager Verse Elite Short Saddle, $215

Bontrager Verse Short Trail Elite Saddle, $215

Bontrager Verse Comp Short Saddle, $135