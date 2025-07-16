The best beetroot supplements for cyclists

Beets are known to have performance-enhancing properties for cyclists but it can be hard to get enough to make a difference through diet alone. A few years ago, beet juice was found to increase levels of nitric oxide (NO) in the blood, which increases blood flow to the muscles, stimulates mitochondria growth, and strengthens muscle contractions, leading to significantly enhanced endurance in athletes (as much as 16 per cent, according to one early study). Luckily, there are supplements on the market that contain concentrated amounts of nitrates to help give you more of the aerobic benefits. Blonyx is one of our favourites and they have a full lineup of beet shots and gels that are packed with beetroot juice to improve performance and recovery.

Beet It Sport Nitrate 400 shots will improve your muscle endurance and allow you to train at a higher intensity for longer in any sporting discipline. Nitrates, a key ingredient in beet juice, play a role in increasing blood flow, oxygen efficiency and the force of muscle contractions. These effects help you move faster, resist fatigue and extend the duration you can maintain your maximum power output, improving your cycling performance.

Beet It Regen Cherry+ combines the power of tart cherry and beetroot juice to enhance recovery, endurance performance, and muscle health.

The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of tart cherry juice work to reduce muscle damage, alleviate soreness, and manage post-exercise fatigue, helping you recover faster and train more frequently. The nitrates in beetroot juice improve muscle efficiency, increase blood flow, and enhance oxygen delivery to muscles, further improving performance and recovery.

Beet It Sport Top Up 100 is the only energy gel in the world that provides the carbohydrates necessary to fuel your training, while also improving your performance with dietary nitrates.

Top Up 100 contains 100mg of dietary nitrates from beetroot juice and 30g of fast-acting carbohydrates with a 2:1 glucose-to-fructose ratio, enhancing carb delivery to working muscles by up to 40% compared to glucose alone. This gel supports endurance performance with 150mg of natural sodium from beetroot juice and 125 calories, helping you sustain higher intensities and maintain your pace for longer.

