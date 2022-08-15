Cadex launches Cadex 50 Ultra Disc wheelset and new tubeless tire

On Monday, Cadex unveiled two new road cycling products: the Cadex 50 Ultra Disc WheelSystem and the Cadex aero tubeless tire.

Ultra Disc WheelSystem

The Cadex 50 Ultra Disc wheelset is designed with the goal of giving the rider maximum aerodynamic efficiency, but without compromising stability and control. The 50-mm aero profile has super aero bladed carbon spokes and features the new aero R3-C40 rear hub. Team BikeExchange-Jayco riders Simon Yates and Michael Matthews have raced on the wheels, with Yates using them in his stage 14 win at this year’s Giro d’Italia.

The wheels weigh in at a superlight 1,349 g. The directional aero spokes and R3-C40 rear hub and Cadex ceramic bearings, Cadex aims to reduce power loss. The 22.4-mm inner rim width with hookless bead also allows for high-volume tires, and increased performance. The wheelset also comes with increased sidewall stiffness which means you can use a lower tire pressure without compromising

handling.

Technical Specifications

Rim height: 50 mm

Rim outer width: 30 mm

Rim inner width: 22.4 mm

Front hub: Cadex R3-C aero hub, Centerlock

Rear hub: low friction Cadex R3-C40 Aero Hub, 40T ratchet driver, centerlock

Axle Spacing: 12 x 100 mm thru (front), 12×142 thru (rear)

Spokes: Super Aero Carbon Spokes (front and rear)

Lacing: DBL, 21H (front), DBL,24H (rear)

Recommended tire width: 700 x 25 c – 700 x 32 c

Weight: 1,349 g (rair)

Weight: 595 g (front)

Weight: 754 g (rear)

Cadex Ultra Disc WheelSystem, $4,000

Aero Tubeless

Cadex’s new Aero Tubeless tire riffs from its current line of road, all-road and gravel tires. The tubes aim to provide increased aerodynamics and a decrease in rolling resistance.

The new tire features a taller, oval-shaped profile along with thinner side walls and thicker mid-sections to create an easier interface with both Cadex and other hookless aero rims.

The Cadex Aero Tubeless tire comes in a size 25 c and has the new RR-A Compound, a silica-based tire compound.

Technical Specifications

Size: 700 x 25c

Max pressure: 115 p.s.i

Min pressure: 70 p.s.i

Casing: 170 t.p.i. supple race casing (SRC)

Compound: RR-A low-rolling resistance compound

Weight: 290 g