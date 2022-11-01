Cadex launches its first dedicated gravel bar, the GX Carbon

On Tuesday, Cadex launched the GX carbon handlebar. The new bar aims to deliver smooth confidence over challenging mixed terrain, by using gravel-ready shaping courtesy of a one-piece mold manufacturing process. It’s light too, coming in at 190 g for a 420 mm handlebar.

“With the new Cadex GX handlebar, we upped the fun factor a notch,” Jeff Schneider, global head of product for Cadex said. “The result is a confidence-inspiring bar for rowdy descents and loose corners that doesn’t compromise performance or comfort.”

Versatility is top on the list for the GX Carbon. The bar can be used for all-day long adventures in the dirt, or for racing mixed terrain.

The 16-degree flare and 5-degree outsweep, along with a short 70mm reach and shallow 115mm drop aims to provide maximum control for twisty descents, as well as better control when cornering on technical terrain.

The D-shaped bar tops with a 5-degree backsweep offer increased compliance and a more natural hand position for those long rides on the bumpy stuff.

The bar uses the same no bond mold manufacturing process as Cadex AR and Race which is how the bar can still stay light and stiff.

Key Features

16-degree flare and 5-degree outsweep

D-Shaped tops with 5-degree backsweep

Di2 Compatible: compatible with Shimano Di2 bar-end type junction (EW-RS 910).

Technical Specifications

Clamp Diameter: 31.8 mm

Width (hood to hood): 400/420/440/460 mm

Width (bar end to bar end): 466/486/506/526 mm

Flare: 16 degrees

Outsweep: 5 degrees

Backsweep: 5 degrees

Drop: 115 mm

Reach: 70 mm

Weight: 185 g (400 mm) 190 g (420 mm) 195g (440 mm) 200 g (460 mm)

Cadex GX carbon handlebar, $520