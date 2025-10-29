Campagnolo broadens Super Record platform with new 13-speed options for road, all-road and gravel

It’s new Gruppo day at Campy!

Campagnolo is expanding its top-tier wireless Super Record range into new terrain, unveiling three new 13-speed drivetrains for road, all-road and gravel use. The announcement follows the debut of the Super Record 2×13 Road system in June. The Super Record 1×13 Road, Super Record 2×13 All Road and Super Record X 1×13 Performance Gravel are available Wednesday. A time trial version, Super Record TT 1×13, will follow in 2026.

Rather than treating each version as a standalone groupset, Campagnolo has built Super Record as a modular platform that spans disciplines. The system is centred around three specific rear derailleurs. But now there are shared cranks, cassettes and shifters that allow you to configure builds across road, all-road and gravel setups.

Additionally, Campagnolo has said there will be compatibility with its mechanical Ekar gravel-specific groupset. So that means you can upgrade your existing gruppo with some of the new components available.

Another highlight is the Nano Clutch. It’s a micro-clutch used on the 2×13 road derailleur and the Super Record X. It keeps the chain under tension for smooth, reliable shifting on 1x road and 2×13 gravel setups, even in rough conditions. And it only adds 30 g.

Road and All-Road options

The Super Record 2×13 Road, introduced earlier this year, was the first 13-speed double-chainring drivetrain on the market. (It was originally spotted being tested earlier in the year by the French Cofidis team.)

It’s joined by a 1×13 version aimed at riders looking for simplicity and tighter chain control, thanks to the Nano Clutch system. The 1x road crankset can be fitted with chainrings from 44 to 52 teeth.

The Super Record 2×13 All Road shares much of the same architecture. You can choose from seven chainring and four cassette combinations, making it a bridge between the pure road and gravel systems.

Super Record X 1×13 Gravel

At the off-road end, the new Super Record X marks Campagnolo’s first wireless gravel groupset. Built for performance gravel setups, it features a long-cage rear derailleur compatible with 48-tooth cassettes, a steel spindle, and a 47.5 mm chainline for wider tire clearance. The single-ring crankset comes in eight sizes (38–52T) and can be paired with 9-42 or 10-48 cassettes.

According to Campagnolo, the Super Record X goes beyond being just a road version variant. Although it uses some of the same components and the foundational technology of the Super Record platform, the X model incorporates distinct design features tailored to excel on mixed surfaces and under the most demanding conditions.

The Super Record X rear derailleur, designed specifically for gravel riding, features a reinforced carbon cage extended to 92.5 mm to handle cassettes up to 48 teeth. It uses two pulleys of different sizes—12-tooth guide and 16-tooth tension—with carefully shaped teeth to ensure smooth chain movement over rough terrain. The derailleur is compatible with both the Universal Derailleur Hanger system and traditional hangers. Its removable battery provides up to 750 km of operation.

As far as the levers, the left-hand Ergopower lever is available in a simpler, non-electronic version, while the right-hand lever retains the electronic thumb shifter with multiple modes and a Smart Button for system management.

Bora X wheelset

Complementing the gravel launch, Campagnolo is introducing the Bora X carbon wheelset. Designed for 35 mm and larger tires, it features a 50 mm rim depth and 27 mm internal width. The 1,430 g wheelset uses Campagnolo’s signature G3 lacing and mixed spoke profiles to balance aerodynamics, stiffness and vibration absorption. Canadian prices are not yet available. Retail price is listed at €2,290.

A single platform

All Super Record 13 versions share electronics, firmware and component interfaces through Campagnolo’s MyCampy app, allowing for firmware updates and button customization. The company says the unified system reflects a broader shift in its product strategy—fewer separate groupsets, more cross-compatible technology.

Canadian prices will be available soon. But for now, Campagnolo lists retail pricing starting at €3,375 for the Super Record X 1×13 Gravel. €3,410 for the 1×13 Road, and €4,370 for the 2×13 All Road, with power meter versions available.