Campagnolo debuts Super Record 13-speed wireless groupset

On Thursday, Campagnolo introduced a new Super Record 13-speed wireless road groupset, marking a shift in direction for the long-established Italian component maker. The release features the world’s first 2×13 wireless drivetrain for road bikes and signals a broader overhaul of the company’s product strategy.

The new platform builds on Campagnolo’s tradition of firsts—having introduced 10-, 11-, and 12-speed groupsets in previous decades—and brings redesigned derailleurs, shifters, gearing options and brakes aimed at improving performance, shifting precision and rider control.

New gearing, tighter shifts

Borrowing design cues from Campagnolo’s 13-speed Ekar gravel groupset, the Super Record 13 offers four cassette options: 10-29, 10-33, 11-32 and 11-36. Closer spacing between sprockets allows for smoother transitions and a more consistent cadence. The cassettes maintain compatibility with Campagnolo’s N3W freehub standard.

The crankset is offered in seven configurations, ranging from 45/29 to 55/39, and crank lengths from 165 mm to 175 mm. Campagnolo says the new tooth profiles and surface treatments help improve durability and chain engagement. Riders can purchase chainrings and crank arms separately, with or without an integrated power meter.

The updated HPPM (High Precision Power Measurement) power meter samples force and angular velocity every five milliseconds using 16 sensors and an internal gyroscope. Campagnolo says it is accurate enough to serve as a benchmark for performance data.

There will be four variants offered:

10-29 (10/11/12 – 13-14-15-16-17-18 – 20/23/26/29)

10-33 (10/11/12 – 13-14-15-16-18-20 – 23/26/29/33)

11-32 (11/12/13 – 14-15-16-17-18 – 20/23/26/29/32)

11-36 (11/12/13 – 14-15-16-18-20 – 23/26/29/32/36)

Wireless shifting, new derailleur design

Both front and rear derailleurs have been redesigned. The front derailleur features a wider chainline range and a new battery placement for improved tire clearance. It supports chainrings from 29 to 55 teeth.

The rear derailleur is more compact, with a claimed 25 per cent reduction in lateral width over the previous 12-speed version. The redesigned derailleur uses two 14-tooth pulleys, with ceramic bearings in the upper guide pulley to reduce friction and improve chain tracking.

Shifting is fully wireless, with a battery life of roughly 750 kilometres under normal use. The battery can be charged on or off the bike with a standard USB cable. Campagnolo says a full charge takes about one hour, or 45 minutes for 90 per cent capacity.

Ergonomic controls and smart functions

The updated Ergopower controls feature a revised lever shape for better grip in multiple hand positions. Campagnolo has reintroduced a thumb shifter with a lower profile and added a “Smart Button” on the inside of the hoods, which can be customized by the rider to control shifting, bike computer displays or other Bluetooth-compatible devices. A third lever, positioned behind the brake lever, handles gear shifts as well.

The system is compatible with the MyCampy app, which allows firmware updates, gear ratio customization and battery monitoring. ANT+ and Shifting Profile 2.0 protocols ensure compatibility with most cycling computers.

Brake lines now run directly to the calipers, simplifying handlebar installation and removal for transport. The brake levers are carbon fibre and shaped to avoid interference with high-hand positions. Reach and lever throw can be adjusted for different hand sizes.

Updated braking system

The disc brake calipers are made from forged aluminum and now use titanium bolts to shave weight. Two pad compounds are available—organic and sintered—with a sound-damping blade to reduce noise and improve heat dissipation. A wear indicator has also been added.

The rotors, available in 140 mm and 160 mm sizes, feature a floating design with a C3 slot intended to manage expansion under heat. Campagnolo says tolerances are accurate to one-tenth of a millimetre to ensure consistent braking performance.

Developed with input from the pros

The Super Record 13 was tested by riders from WorldTour team Cofidis over the winter season. Campagnolo says feedback from the team helped shape the final product, particularly in terms of shift performance under load and lever ergonomics.

The new groupset will be available starting in June. Retail pricing in Canada is expected to start around $6,500 for the standard version, with the power meter version reaching approximately $8,000, depending on final exchange rates. Campagnolo plans to roll out additional configurations beginning in September.

Campagnolo Super Record 13-speed, w/o power meter: US$4,750

Campagnolo Super Record 13-speed, w/ power meter: US$5,899