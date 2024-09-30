Campagnolo Super Record S Wireless: New design, expanded gear options

The new Super Record S Wireless groupset expands on its predecessor with more transmission combinations and a matte black finish.

The “S” in Super Record S Wireless signals the release of a Special Edition based on the top-tier Super Record Wireless groupset. This latest innovation from Campagnolo draws from decades of racing experience, offering advanced solutions for cyclists at all levels.

Super Record S Wireless: New design and features

The groupset’s matte black finish enhances the sleek, aerodynamic design while eliminating reflections, consistent with Campagnolo’s philosophy of marrying form and function. For the first time, the Bora WTO carbon wheels are also finished in matte black with tone-on-tone branding, part of the “Full Campy Experience – Matt Edition,” which can be paired with the HPPM power meter.

The new Super Record S Wireless expands the available gear options with six crankset configurations. In addition to the existing 45×29, 48×32, and 50×34, the “S” version introduces 52×36, 53×39, and 54×39 cranksets. Three cassette options—10/27, 10/29, and the new 11/32—offer a wider range of gears, perfect for riders of all abilities, whether casual, advanced amateurs, or professionals.

The Super Record S Wireless ensures precise and smooth shifting, maintaining cadence consistency across all terrains.

Key features

Ultra-Torque system for optimal power transmission.

Pro-Tech dustproof seal for added durability.

Enhanced braking performance with Campagnolo’s trusted braking system.

Ergonomic controls for adaptable, comfortable use.

LED interface for clear battery status updates.

Integration with the MyCampy 3.0 app, enabling performance tracking and battery monitoring.

Performance and affordability

The Super Record S Wireless groupset retains the high-quality performance of the original while offering a more accessible price. The “S” version uses slightly less extreme materials and a full carbon (non-hollow) crankset, adding only 150 grams of weight compared to the original Super Record Wireless. This allows Campagnolo to deliver a premium product at a more competitive price.

Pricing

Super Record S Wireless groupset: starting at US $4299

Bora Ultra WTO Matt Edition wheels: starting at US $4149

Bora WTO Matt Edition wheels: starting at US $2949