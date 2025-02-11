Cannondale’s new SuperX gravel race bike

On Tuesday, Cannondale released a new SuperX gravel race bike. The updated gravel bike features a redesigned frame, revised geometry, and improved materials to enhance speed, stability, and comfort on gravel terrain. And it’s meant to go fast.

If you have an eagle eye, you may have seen EF Education – Oatly Cannondale’s Alison Jackson racing the gravel worlds on a prototype of the new machine, along with Laura King and Ted King.

The previous model, the SuperSix EVO SE, was used by Lachlan Morton to set a record time at Unbound Gravel 2024. The new SuperX builds on that foundation, integrating aerodynamic features from the SuperSix EVO road bike while maintaining durability for gravel racing.

If you’re wondering why the name is different, it’s simple. Cannondale says the name changed to make things clearer. SuperX has a strong history, while SuperSix EVO SE/CX, though a great bike, had a name that caused confusion. The original intent was to simplify things, but it didn’t work quite as expected. Now, SuperX unifies the racing lineup across road, gravel, and cyclocross.

There are two versions of the frame: the LAB71 SuperX and the SuperX. The former uses Series 0 carbon construction with Proportional Response design, while the latter features SuperX Carbon with the same Proportional Response construction. The LAB71 SuperX frame (56 cm, painted) weighs under 900g—over 100g lighter than the standard SuperX. It uses more high-tensile modulus and high-tensile strength fibres, reducing material while maintaining stiffness and strength.

The SuperX complete bike weights are as follows: The LAB71 SuperX comes in at 7.4 kg in a 56, (without cages or bottles, and with sealant and a slammed stem.) The SuperX Carbon 2 is 8.6 kg in a 56, without cages, with sealant, and a 20 mm spacer. The SuperX Carbon 3 weighs 9.1 kg in a 54, without cages, with tubes and a 20 mm spacer.

The frame includes flex zones in the seat tube, rear triangle, and top tube, along with a D-shaped seatpost, to absorb impacts and reduce fatigue. The geometry and OutFront steering design combine a slack head angle with a 55mm fork offset for stability on steep and loose terrain while still allowing precise handling.

The Cannondale’s Delta Steerer system routes cables through the head tube for improved aerodynamics and easier maintenance. Additionally, the cockpit includes the Conceal Stem and System R-One for reduced weight and a streamlined design.

The SuperX supports tire widths up to 51mm in the front and 48mm in the rear, with at least 4mm of clearance on each side. It is also compatible with 33c tires for cyclocross racing. In fact, Cannondale says that the flat top tube would feel pretty good on your shoulder when you do a run-up.

The frame design varies by size (46-61cm), with tube profiles and carbon layups adjusted to maintain weight, stiffness, and durability. The top tube includes a concealed bag mount for optional storage.

SuperX-compatible seatposts are available with 15mm and 0mm offsets. They are the same as those used on the SuperSix EVO Generation 3 and CAAD13.

A few other notes: The SuperX cannot use a suspension fork like the Lefty Oliver because its frame is designed specifically for the Delta steerer. Since most suspension forks have a traditional round steerer, it would leave no space for cable routing, and the frame does not support external routing.

The SuperX is compatible with both 1x and 2x cranksets. If switching from 2x to 1x, the front derailleur mount can be removed for a cleaner look. A chainguide is available for 1x drivetrains, supporting chainrings up to 46T.

Since the SuperX is made for performance, there is no option to attach fenders or a rack.

The new SuperX is available in three standard builds, along with the limited LAB71 version as a frameset.

More information is available at www.cannondale.com.

Cannondale LAB71 SuperX Frame $7,425

Cannondale LAB71, with SRAM RED AXS, $20,250

Cannondale SuperX 2, with Shimano GRX 820, $9,315

Cannondale SuperX 3, with Shimano GRX 820, $5,670