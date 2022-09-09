Canyon launches fifth generation of its Ultimate road race bike

On Friday, Canyon launched its latest Ultimate road racing bike. With three Grand Tour victories, two World Championship titles, the bike has been ridden to some big wins. This is the fifth generation of the Ultimate, with the first gen having launched way back in 2004.

The bike brand announced the new Canyon Ultimate family, with eleven bikes available across three platforms.

“With the new Ultimate, we wanted to make something that fans of classic road race bikes would love. After a painstaking development process in collaboration with our pro riders, we’re proud to present the next evolution of the Ultimate. A timeless design that hits the perfect balance of lightness, stiffness, aerodynamics, comfort, and toughness,” Dr. Florian Imgrund, Canyon Global Category Director said.

The bike has already been tested by several pro teams since the beginning of the season. Jay Vine recently took two stage wins at the Vuelta a España.

New improvements on the new Ultimate

The new ride has a number of upgrades. More tire clearance, you now have room for up to 32 mm tires. Aerodynamics have been increased, with a 10 watt-savings for the frameset.

The cockpit has been redesigned to make it easy to adjust, and no steering tube cutting is needed. The frame also comes with invisible integration of cables and lines, with a focus on it being user-friendy.

The Ultimate is also lighter than previous versions, rolling in at 6.3 kg for the frame.

The Ultimate will be available in three platforms–CFR, CF SLX, and CF SL–and available in wide size spectrum.

Canyonn Ultimate CFR, $12,000

CF SLX 8 Di2 US $7,000

Ultimate CF SL 7 frameset US $2,999