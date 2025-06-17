The new Cervélo Áspero-5 and its intriguing features

On one hand, the new Cervélo Áspero-5 seems to be almost an aero road bike with wide, and slick, tires. On the other, it has some elements you’re more likely to see on the trails. What brings all these features together is modern gravel racing. Cervélo figures the Áspero-5 is what you need to take on, and excel at, events such as Midsouth Gravel, SBT, some Belgian Waffle Rides and even Unbound. When the folks at Cervélo looked closely at how these races play out, they saw fast speeds, riding in groups and even sprint finishes. The new bike is for just such situations.

A much faster Cervélo Áspero-5 frame, or, getting S’ed

Cervélo says the new Áspero-5 is 37 W faster than the previous model of the gravel bike, which was released in 2021. Also, the new bike is 34 W quicker than its closest competitor. Those are some big numbers. In 2024, when the company released its update to the second-tier Áspero frame, that bike was only 3 W faster than the model it replaced.

To make the Áspero-5 quicker in the wind, designers drew heavily from the Cervélo S5, the aero road bike. Check out the deep head tube. Look, too, at the bottom bracket. It’s gusseted, that is, it has additional material that fills up more of the space between the down and seat tubes. There is more material as well between the top and seat tubes. Those features, and the pronounced cut-out in the seat tube shielding the rear wheel, come over from the S5 to the Áspero-5. The top tube of the two bikes is the same, too.

Cervélo, however, didn’t just look to the frame to make the bike faster.

Smoother tires are quicker tires

“We started testing gravel tires in the wind tunnel, as many as we could get our hands on,” says Maria Benson,” director of product management at Cervélo. “As you can imagine, you put a knobby tire in the wind tunnel and you see all of those gains that you just made with your carbon design are kind of blown out the window. A knobby tire creates a lot of dirty air. Any sort of tread feature affects aerodynamics, so we made the choice to go with smooth or slick tires.”

Benson also points out that the contact patch of a slick tire can provide plenty of traction on the right gravel surfaces. Rolling resistance is often better with smoother tires.

Recently, gravel racers have been opting for slicks at big races. I know of at least one rider who took on Unbound XL with slicks. Benson and her colleagues noticed that smooth tires were in top spots at Midsouth, UCI gravel events, some BWRs and SBT GRVL.

My test bike came with 42c Vittoria Corsa Pro Control tires.

“We know that the smooth tire choice may be disruptive,” Benson says. “The reason we decided to go ahead with it is because it is a very good tire option for the types of races that we targeted. But we were also very aware that tires are a very personal choice and very terrain dependent, so we expect that people are going to put tires on that suit whatever course they’re going to be riding. But this configuration was how we could deliver the fastest option possible to the customer.”

New bars on the Cervélo Áspero-5 for aero and adjustability

The Áspero-5 has a new handlebar. Gone is the AB09 bar from the old Áspero-5, and in is the HB16 Carbon. It lets the brake hoses run directly into the ST31 Carbon stem. The company says the HB16 is 5.7 W faster than the AB09. Cervélo opted for this two-piece setup instead of one-piece bar/stem combo to allow for adjustability. You can tilt the bars upwards or downwards to your heart’s content. Also, you can switch to any bar/stem arrangement that suits you, even if that means running the hoses externally. You can set the bearing cap so that hoses enter the frame at that point. In fact, a cool design feature of the cap is that you can remove it while letting the hoses remain in place. The same goes for the spacers beneath the stem. It’s a nice bit of user-friendliness.

The bars follow the contemporary aero trend of keeping your hands closer together at the hoods and giving you more space in the drops. The hood-to-hood measurement is 40 cm, while bar-end-to-bar-end, it’s 46 cm. Another change that comes with the HB16 bars is a decrease in flare. It’s 12 degrees compared with the 16 degrees of the AB09. It’s an arrangement that feels good on a descent as well as in a sprint.

On the underside of the bar are two holes. They work with specific clamps that will let you attach aerobars to the Áspero-5.

Note: this bike is designed for wireless shifting only.

Other aero details

Cervélo eked out aero gains in even the smallest parts. The new chain keeper, which can work with chainrings ranging from 36-tooth to 52-tooth, is positioned precisely on the BB gusset. The aero ring on my test bike is 48-tooth. While Cervélo prioritizes a 1-by drivetrain for this bike, you can attach a front derailleur. But, in the 1-by state, the frame has a plate that covers the front derailleur recess on the seat tube to ensure the wheel behind is properly shielded from moving air.

A note on Cervélo’s math

All the aero refinements on the Áspero’s frame and components, and even the slick-tire spec, led Cervélo to the bike’s performance gains over its predecessor (37 W) and other gravel race bikes, such as the Ridley Kanzo (34 W). When the Cervélo team tested its competitors, it looked at the bikes as they came out of their boxes. “We didn’t isolate the frames,” Benson says. “A lot of times, we will isolate the frame and say the frame is x watts faster. In this case, we compared how the bike is delivered to the customer and how fast our complete Áspero-5 is compared to our competitors.”

The Trek Checkmate SLR 9 ships with 38c Bontrager Girona RSL GR tires, which have a light tread. The Ridley Kanzo Fast often comes with 38c Vittoria Terreno Dry tires, also with a fairly light, albeit noticeable, tread pattern.

The weight of Cervélo Áspero-5

With the aerodynamic shapes added to the Áspero-5, which require more material, it follows that the frame will gain some mass. To address this increase in frame weight, Cervélo looked to shed grams in other areas. Here is the company’s breakdown:

Model Frame Fork Handlebar Seatpost Stem Door Fork

parts Totals Previous

generation

Áspero-5 990 g 458 g 295 g 220 g 150 g n/a 27 g 2,140 g New Áspero-5 1,023 g 393 g 270 g 183 g 140 g 65 g 2,074 g

At the fork, Cervélo changed how the brake caliper is mounted. The bolts now pass through the fork leg into the caliper itself. Before, the bolts threaded into aluminum inserts co-moulded into the carbon in order to hold the caliper in place. The new arrangement means you don’t need a mounting plate anymore, either. The fork is designed to take a 160-mm rotor without the need for any additional hardware. There are actually some more changes to this part of the bike that I’ll discuss in the geometry section. But, the caliper mounting system is one way designers shaved weight. They also trimmed in other areas. For example, if you need to run a derailleur hanger on this UDH frame, the SRAM hanger is now 1.5 g lighter than before, while the Shimano hanger is 5.8 g less. Marginal grams, indeed.

My test bike weighed in at 7.93 kg on my scale.

Cervélo Áspero-5 tire clearance

I’ve mentioned that the new Áspero comes with 42c Vittoria Corsa Pro Control tires. Mounted to its Reserve wheels (40-mm depth in front, 44-mm at rear) the tires measure closer to 41 mm in width. The maximum width you should run within the frame and fork is 45 mm. Cervélo says that you’ll still have 6 mm of space between the rubber and the paint with that width of tire.

My concern with this frame is that it might not perform well in the mud. I’ve ridden other aero gravel bikes in the muck with tires that meet official spec. I’ve found that bikes with serious cut-outs turn any mud into sandpaper against the frame. If you foresee racing in muddy conditions, do consider frame protection at the cut-out. Also, if you ride routes and events that require 50c tires, I’m afraid this bike just isn’t for you.

A mixed drivetrain

The crankset of this bike features a 48-tooth aero road ring, which is not something from SRAM’s gravel-focused XPLR lineup. The Áspero actually has space for a 52-tooth chainring. At the back, those aren’t SRAM Red parts at all. The 12-speed XX SL Eagle AXS derailleur is matched with a 10-52 tooth XX SL cassette.

Cervélo chose this mix of road and MTB parts to achieve the gearing it feels works best on the races this bike is designed for: ones with group riding and often big sprints. The Áspero’s drivetrain gives you a higher high gear and a lower low one compared with the standard 13-speed Red XPLR system. Here are Cervélo’s numbers.

Drivetrain High cog Low cog Chainring Highest

gear

inches Lowest

gear

inches SRAM Eagle

12-speed w

Red chainring 10 tooth 52 tooth 48 tooth 132.4 25.46 Standard SRAM

Red AXS XPLR 10 tooth 46 tooth 46 tooth 126.88 27.58

This arrangement also gets you a better chainline for the cogs you’ll spin the most.

Geometry of the Cervélo Áspero-5

Remember how I mentioned there’s more changes at the fork other than a new caliper bolt configuration? Well, a feature that debuted on the first Áspero that appeared in 2019 is gone. The TrailMixer is not the new bike. That element let you adjust the position of the front axle so that the bike would have close to the same trail numbers, or handling, whether you chose to run 700c wheels or 650b hoops. You could also find the handling or stability you preferred, whatever your wheel size. Cervélo noticed that 650b wheels were rarely used in top gravel competitions. So, bye-bye TrailMixer

You can, however, still play around with handling and stability when you mix tire sizes. Cervélo ran some numbers. If you switch from matching tires, say 42c front and back, to a 40 mm in the front and a 44 mm in the back, the trail decreases by a couple millimetres (62.5 to 60.1 mm) and the head-tube angle steepens by almost half a degree (71.6 to 72 degrees). The change makes the bike’s handling a bit quicker.

The chainstay length of the Áspero-5 is 422.5 mm. That’s 2.5 longer than the old Áspero-5 and 2.5 mm shorter than the second-tier Áspero that came out in 2024. The wheelbase of the new Áspero-5 is 1012 mm.

Other Cool features of the Cervélo Áspero-5

Cervélo’s down-tube storage door, which has migrated from the P Series tri bike to the Caledonia-5 all-road bike in 2024, is now on the Áspero-5. “Without compromising weight, we have the lightest weight storage system on the market with the door only weighing 65 g,” Benson says. “This system is specifically designed for a flat kit. It’s not intended to be your lunchbox where you put extra nutrition or a cellphone or anything like that. It’s designed to carry a multi-tool, CO2, tire levers and a CO2 chuck. And that’s it. When we originally launched this system, we found that there was some interference with some cages in the market, so we’ve added some additional compatibility to the storage-door system.” The bike ships with some adapters and spacers to make a cage/bottle combo work. Or, you can simply use the Arundel Mandible cages that come with the Áspero.

To measure your watts, there’s a SRAM power meter. The T47-A bottom bracket, which is also on the current Áspero, threads into the frame, keeping creaks at bay. It has an external bearing on the drive side and a bearing within frame on the non-drive side to manage the asymmetrical forces at work on the bike.

Canadian prices for the Cervélo Áspero-5

Cervélo Áspero-5 build Price SRAM Red AXS 1 (tested) $16,950 SRAM Force AXS 1 $11,500 Frameset $7,500

First ride impressions of the Cervélo Áspero-5

In my neck of southern Ontario, I have little trouble running slicks, especially ones as wide as 41 mm, on my gravel roads, so riding the Áspero-5 as it came spec’d is no problem around here. The move to slicks is a bit funny to me as I used to ride these roads on a road bike, but that was before big gravel. But don’t take that comment as gravel cynicism. I think Cervélo’s interpretation of what a gravel-race winning setup is is interesting. To me, it shows that the gravel space is still open to experimentation.

I do need to spend more time with the drivetrain. I haven’t been looking for gears, but I’m wondering how this setup will feel on much longer rides. Will there be jumps in the range that just don’t work for my natural cadence? Stay tuned. Also additional time on the bars will reveal more. So far, so comfortable. My preference is for only a little bit of flare, so 12 degrees works. At 40-cm wide at the hoods, the narrow portion of the bars isn’t really that narrow for a rider of my build. (Before the current trend in narrow bars, I’d bounce between 42 and 40 cm.)

While Cervélo has made some small changes to the geometry of the Áspero, I find it handles quite similarly to previous models. It’s nimble and reactive, which I like. The new Áspero-5 may be all about racing, all business if you will, but it’s still fun to ride, even if competition isn’t your end goal.