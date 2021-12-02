Cervélo officially reveals R5-CX, its first production ‘cross bike

Marianne Vos and Wout van Aert have lit up courses from Namur to Zolder with a dozen World, European and National titles between the two of them. Although Vos has been spotted on a Cervélo this season, on Thursday the company officially announced the new bike.

Cervélo has used their feedback to perfect every detail of the R5-CX to world champ standards.

“The R5-CX draws much of its performance and design from the R5 [road bike], but with some key differences,” according to Cervélo. “The handling and fit are unique to this model, and based on Wout and Marianne’s input. Down low, the bottom bracket’s about 11mm higher than the R5 to speed up handling and assist in clearing obstacles. Oh, and that bottom bracket is threaded into the frame.”

Cervélo said the R5-CX will have a threaded bottom bracket and integrated handlebar and stem. It will only be compatible with electronic groupsets.