What the new Cervélo R5 does for the pros, and what it can do for you

The new Cervélo R5 is out, officially. While you saw it at the Tour de France this past July and maybe you noticed it under Sepp Kuss at June’s Critérium du Dauphiné (though the company said no one caught it then), it’s now released for all to check out. My first question for Cervélo about this climber’s bike was simply, “Why?” Why did they believe in this platform now that their aero bike, the S5 that launched in July, is lighter than ever and that the pros on Visma-Lease a Bike seem to prefer it over the R5? Where does the bike fit in within the WorldTour?

Why Cervélo keeps the R5

“I don’t believe that a single platform is ever the best solution,” Scott Roy, Cervélo engineering manager, said recently. “Yes, the S5 is plenty light in a Size 51, but it’s not in a 56 or a 58.” For pro roadies, there comes a point where gravity is more of an issue than wind resistance. That point is pretty extreme even up for debate, even among folks at Cervélo and Visma-LAB. Roy mentioned that a gradient of more than 15 per cent is the incline that a pro would want to go for the R5 instead of the S5. That figure isn’t totally settled. Still, Roy is confident in the bike’s utility in the super steep stages, especially on climby finishes. “We make riders faster in specific cases, even if that’s a difference of 20 or 30 seconds at the end of a stage,” he said.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot took the R5 to two stage wins and the overall victory at the Tour de France Femmes, so it seems like the right bike on the Col de la Madeleine and into Châtel les Portes du Soleil for that rider.

And that’s all great for PFP and Jonas Vinegaard, but what about riders like you and me? I’ll get into that question after a tour through the features of the new bike and how it differs from the outgoing R5.

Fit for a pro rider, changes in geometry

Oh those demanding top-level riders. One of their requests to Cervélo was to modify the R5’s geometry so that it would fit in the same manner as the S5. That meant a lower stack height and slightly longer reach so each rider’s hands end up in the same spot.

Even though the fit geo has changed, Cervélo says the handling is the same as the old R5. The bottom bracket is 2 mm lower so the whole system works well with 29-mm-wide tires. Officially, the tire clearance of the frame and fork is 34 mm, leaving a space of 4 mm all around.

Evolving stiffness

The R5 frame (think the 2017 release) used to be really stiff. Too stiff even for the pros. With the launch of the outgoing model (2021), Roy and his team scaled back the longitudinal stiffness at the request of riders such as Tom Dumoulin. With the latest bike, the company has refined the front end even more.

Roy got into the nitty gritty of the process. Throughout the past few years, Cervélo has developed better ways of measuring fork and frame stiffness, and how the two interact with one another. Engineers found that the fork is where all the action is, if you will. Changes to the fork have a larger effect on what you feel than changes to the head tube.

With the new fork, the lateral stiffness is now higher, while the longitudinal is the same as the old model. The head-tube stiffness has in fact decreased by about 8 per cent, but not to counter the changes in the fork. “The reduction in the head tube was a result of frame shape changes and weight reduction more than a drive to reduce its stiffness,” Roy said.

Other changes include an increase in stiffness—13 per cent—at the bottom bracket, as well as a reduction in surface area, which brings us to weight, a.k.a. the heart of the matter for a climber’s bike.

Shaving weight on the Cervélo R5

One of the goals for the Cervélo R5 was to get the overall weight of a Size 56 bike to 250 g below the UCI limit of 6.8 kg. Such a mass would allow riders and teams to choose from a wider selection of wheels and counter the weight of “extras” that a bike needs to carry, such as a race transponder. The target was a frame of 650 g and fork of 329 g.

If you look at the non-drive side of the fork, you’ll notice a trick from the Áspero-5 that came out in June. The bolts for the brake caliper pass through the front of the fork blade and into the caliper itself. That setup, which actually started with the development of the R5, allowed Cervélo to remove an aluminum slug from within the leg, simplifying the production process and saving 15 to 30 g depending on the size of the fork. Ultimately, the fork weight came down to 302 g. The frame came in at 657 g, 46 g lighter.

More weight weenie-ism

I need to give you some examples of the lengths Roy and his team went to to drop mass. The steering tube has a better hole in it where the brake hose passes through. That change led to a claimed savings of 5 g. A new top cap drops 7 g. New seatpost: minus 23 g. The new seatpost clamp loses 6 g. The latest Reserve 34 | 37 SL wheels are 60 g lighter than the old ones. The lower bearing cap is 2 g lighter. Finally, there’s a detail that even seems to surprise Roy. His team got clearance and budget to design its own UDH derailleur hanger to save 1 g.

So what does this all add up to? Well, Cervélo says it can build up a Size 56 frame to a mere 5.97 kg.

It wouldn’t be a Cervélo if it didn’t get a little more aero

What’s this at the front? It’s a new one-piece bar/stem called the HB18. It’s not there exactly for aero gains, as you might assume. No, the new part was first designed to cut weight. A 40-cm bar/100-mm stem HB18 is 283 g, which is 134 g lighter than the outgoing HB13 bar and ST31 stem. The HB18’s construction allows the bike to drop some of the material that the two pieces would need as well as hardware.

The aero bonus is that the R5 gets a savings of 2 W because of the HB18. You could even put this new piece on the latest Áspero-5 if you want to save weight and get even more speed on that gravel bike.

A look at the top model’s spec, the Cervélo R5 SRAM Red 1

My test bike is a Size 54 in the SRAM Red 1 build. Here’s a look at the spec:

Component Spec Front wheel Reserve 34 SL, DT Swiss 180 hub Rear wheel Reserve 37 SL, DT Swiss 180 hub, XDR freehub Tires 26c Vittoria Corsa Pro Speed TLR Crankset 48-tooth aero SRAM Red 1 AXS E1 with power meter Rear derailleur SRAM Red XPLR AXS E1 Cassette 13-Speed, 10-46 tooth SRAM Red XPLR E1 Handlebar/stem 40-cm x 100-mm Cervélo HB18 Brake rotors SRAM Paceline X Centerlock, 160-mm front, 140-mm rear

Cervélo continues to champion 1-by at the high-end. Its Áspero-5 and S5 are both designed around a 1-by setup. The R5, however, is not. The Red 1 build is the only bike in the lineup with a single chainring. (Other models are listed below in “The Canadian prices for the new Cervélo R5.”)

My scale says the bike is 6.04 kg.

First ride impressions of the Cervélo R5

Thanks to an injury, I’ve been off of bikes for the past few weeks. My first rides were some short jaunts on the R5. It’s nimble and feathery. A delight. While it put me in an S5-like position, which felt fine, I don’t need it to match the position of my aero bike, like a pro does. So what is the role of a hyper-niche pro bike for a rider like me?

“We’re all fully aware it’s a very specific use case,” Roy said. “It’s not as broad of an appeal of the bike as the S5 or Caledonia-5 or Soloist, but those people who do ride an R5 really, really like it.” To modify Roy’s words a bit, the other bikes he listed have some more versatility to them. But if you dig the R5’s specificity, as I do, then it’s great.

I’ve long known that aero bikes are what I really need to go fast around my relatively flat local landscape. My head knows that airfoil shaping will do more for my speed than a loss of weight. But the feel of 6 kg worth of bike surging up any incline is a more immediate visceral thrill compared with some number of watts saved over some number of kilometres. Also, when I take my bike to mountains, I’m not going up them at speeds of 20 km/h. So, take that pros, I need the lightweight bike before you do. First!

I don’t need to worry about a 6.8-kg limit, either. Ah, the freedom.

Returning to the R5’s change in fit, it’s still something I’m mulling over. Traditionally, a climber’s bike puts you a smidge more upright, opening up the chest a bit. Staying low and aero on a climb might be more taxing for some riders. Of course, such an R5 owner could always tweak the fit `with a shorter stem length and/or more spacers.

Esthetically, I do like the more traditional-looking seatstays. It’s cool to see a new bike sporting them.

The next thing I plan to explore is how the R5 feels with wider tires. It ships with 26c treads, but had its BB lowered to work well with 29-mm tires. The rubber will be slightly heavier, but the bike can take it.

