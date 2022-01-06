Check out the 2022 Specialized Tarmac SL7 Team colours

The December migration of the professional peloton to the warm, dry roads of southern Europe took place once again in 2021. The team’s goals go well beyond hours in the saddle at these camps. It’s an opportunity to meet new teammates, plan race schedules, learn about new equipment, and get bike fits.

For 2022, Specialized is sponsoring team bikes and apparel for SD Worx, Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl, BORA-hansgrohe and TotalEnergies.

“Most of the bikes and equipment we make are developed hand in hand with these athletes. We help these riders perform at their best, and in turn, they help us develop the very best products. It’s a proven method for us and a close working relationship is critical to success,” Scott Jackson, Leader of S-Racing, said.