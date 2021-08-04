Do you need a high-impact sports bra for cycling?

Sports bras don’t occupy much of the cycling kit market, but, for most cyclists with breasts, they’re a necessary part of everyday wear.

As someone with larger breasts, I’ve struggled to find the perfect equilibrium of comfort and support in a sports bra. With high-impact activities such as running, the challenge of finding the perfect bra is undoubtably harder, but there are still issues that come up with some bras for cyclists.

Recently, I’ve been experimenting with high-impact bras on my rides, and I’ve been surprised with the results.

Do you need a high-impact bra for cycling?

The easy answer is probably not, but there are a few key situations where you might. If you have smaller breasts and if you’re sticking to smooth roads you’ll likely be fine with a looser or medium-support bra.

When is a high-impact bra useful?

Despite the low-impact nature of cycling, riders with larger breasts often find that looser bras don’t provide a comfortable level of support as they are bent over on the bike. If you’ve ever been aware of the movement of your breasts during a ride, it could benefit you to look into more supportive sports bras.

Riding off the pavement, even on particularly bumpy gravel, can also require a bit more support to stop the constant bouncing. The last thing you want to be thinking about when riding a technical segment is your boobs.

Here are two high-impact bras that I found worked for larger breasts and off-road cycling:

To prevent off-road jiggling: Lululemon AirSupport Bra ($98)

The AirSupport Bra was designed to support athletes with C-DDD cup sizes during high-impact activities, but it doesn’t feel like the other high-impact bras I’ve worn. Lululemon says it designed the bra to manage movement across the entire bra design, not just through the straps and under band, like some other brands.

I tested this bra while riding my cyclocross bike on some root-covered, bumpy trails and I didn’t think about my breasts once during the ride—they didn’t feel constricted but also didn’t bounce around as I rode over every bump.

For general riding with larger breasts: Shock Absorber Ultimate Run Bra ($78)

The Shock Absorber Ultimate Run Bra is a cult classic with runners and athletes with bigger breasts. Riders who have trouble finding larger sports bras will be happy to hear that sizing goes up to HH.

The bra has two clasps and adjustable straps that work together to keep your breasts completely still. I wear this bra on road rides where I want to go fast—it makes me feel strapped in and ready to move. The only downside to this bra is that the material is slightly thicker than some others—on a very hot day I’ve noticed it lacks a bit in breathability.