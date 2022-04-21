Colnago launches its bold new C68 carbon frame

Colnago has announced a new bike in its fleet: the all-new C68. The new model C is entirely handmade in Italy and will also allow you the possibility to create your own unique and exclusive C68.

The bike marks a new direction for Colnago. Along with personalizing the bike, there are also several new technical innovations, including the use of blockchain technology on a production bike and a brand new 3D configurator to help the customer with their frame choice.

New construction process

The model C is the “classic” Colnago, handmade in Italy. However, the C68 represents a technological and constructive direction compared to the previous C models. The C68 is made with a modular structure.

The number of parts that make up the frame is the same as the previous C series even if, from an aesthetic point of view, the line could be more similar to that of a monocoque frame. The C68 carbon and titanium bike will not be using carbon lugs, but rather will join the carbon tubes with 3D-printed titanium.

The C68 Road will also be available in a limited number version with titanium parts 3D printed in Italy, intended for an even more exclusive and technologically oriented public, with the possibility of “tailor-made” construction in addition to the seven standard sizes available.

Currently the bike is only available in road, but the Italian company has said they will be launching a gravel bike later this year.

Integrated handlebar

Colnago has also revealed a new integrated handlebar, called the CC.01, will also be available with the C68 Road. Integrated handlebars are usually built using multiple pieces of carbon glued together, both on the drop and stem. Instead, the Colnago CC.01 is made in a single piece completely monocoque, which will save weight and also increase rigidity. This also allows for four different handlebar width options (370, 390, 410 and 430 mm upper centre-to-centre) along with seven different stem lengths (80, 90 , 100, 110, 120, 130 and 140 mm). The handlebars also come with an integrated mount for Wahoo, Garmin, and Hammerhead GPS devices.

Sixteen different combinations will be available to the market. Other innovations include the new Pressfit T47 bottom bracket standard and the new CeramicSpeed SLT (Solid Lubrication Technology) headset, guaranteed for life.

The Colnago blockchain system

An NFC tag (near field communication) is installed on the C68 Road, which is linked to the frame and allows access to the information present in the digital passport of the bicycle, whose data is saved in the MyLime blockchain via the Colnago app for iOS / Android smartphones. The idea of this project is the idea of maintaining and guaranteeing the value of the C68 over time, safeguarding the information relating to the bicycle to which the blockchain data is associated in an unequivocal and unalterable way.

The technology makes it possible to no longer need a paper certificate of authenticity. Now it is fully digital, through the use of the only technology capable of making the data neither modifiable nor rewritable, and guaranteeing the passage of information on the bicycle between subsequent owners through a specific anti-counterfeiting process.

The information contained in the blockchain includes the authenticity of the bicycle, the proof of ownership of the bicycle, as well as the certification of the technical specifications of the bicycle as per original purchase. There is also a 3D NFT (Non Fungible Token) file of the purchased bicycle, associated with the blockchain wallet, with the same fundamental characteristics of the bicycle (model, colour, description and components.)

Colnago C68 disc full carbon frame kit, US$7,100

C68 Ti disc frame kit, US$7.999,95

C68 disc Dura Ace Di2 – Dura Ace C50 WHR9270 US$16,000