Colnago has unveiled the T1Rs, a track bike that marks the company’s return to velodrome racing after several years. The bike is set to make its competitive debut at the UCI London 3 Day event. The Italian brand has had all kinds of wins in recent years–mostly due to a certain Tadej Pogačar.

The T1Rs frame builds on the TT1 and Y1Rs, the bikes that have been propelling Pogi to around a zillion victories in recent years.

Key features include a dual-crown fork for precise handling, as well as reinforced chainstays and seatstays for explosive acceleration. There’s also an oversized asymmetric bottom bracket, and an ultra-compact rear triangle. The bike uses a track-specific carbon layup with internal reinforcement ribs in high-stress areas, including the seatpost, bottom bracket, and fork crown.

You can also use T1Rs for pursuit/time trial events or sprint and endurance races. With adjustable components, including stems and aero bars, you fine-tune your geometry and positioning. The frame is offered in three sizes: S,M, and L.

Aerodynamic features include NACA-inspired tube profiles, narrow hubs, bulged chainstays to reduce turbulence, aero-shaped dropouts, and a fully integrated stem. These elements work together to maintain stability and efficiency at high speeds, particularly above 60 km/h, Colnago says.

And good news! The T1Rs is available as a frame kit for a cool €6,500. And don’t forget to buy yourself that 72 T chainring. Colnago says that the bike will accommodate that size, if you feel up to wrecking your legs.

Since Pogi is running out of races to win, will we see the Team UAE Emirates rider on the boards trying to win the pursuit or Hour Record anytime soon? If so, he has a bike waiting for him. Hell, knowing him he may even jump in the keirin, for kicks. (In all honesty seeing him go for the Hour Record would be cool.)