‘Cross nats bike check: Rafaelle Carrier’s Arkea B&B Bianchi

Rafaelle Carrier debuted her new ride for this ‘cross season, courtesy of French WorldTour Arkea B&B Hotels. The junior star is riding a Bianchi Zolder Pro outfitted with Shimano Dura-Ace. Lac-Beauport, Que.’s Carrier will receive support from Arkea-B&B Hotels for the 2024-2025 cyclocross season.

This includes logistical and material backing for her UCI CX World Cup races in Europe. The 17-year-old, who won silver at the 2024 UCI junior XC mountain bike championships this past summer, is excited for the opportunity. “I’ll be riding Arkea-B&B Hotels’ Bianchi cyclocross bikes,” Carrier said. “Having their logistical and material support is an incredible opportunity for me.”

Carrier will also ride for the team on the road as a stagiaire in August 2025.

Carrier, the reigning Pan Am Champion, was the odds-on favourite for the national junior crown, and she delivered.

This was just one of her many results this year, including a spectacular silver at the 2024 XCO MTB world championships.

At the 2024 ‘cross worlds, she finished 16th and definitely hopes to top that in the new year.