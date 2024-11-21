Home > Gear Reviews

‘Cross nats bike check: Rafaelle Carrier’s Arkea B&B Bianchi

The junior national champion is being supported by the French team this season in Europe

Cross nats bike check: Rafaelle Carrier’s Arkea B&B Bianchi Photo by: Nick Iwanyshyn
November 21, 2024
Share on SMS

Rafaelle Carrier debuted her new ride for this ‘cross season, courtesy of French WorldTour Arkea B&B Hotels. The junior star is riding a Bianchi Zolder Pro outfitted with Shimano Dura-Ace. Lac-Beauport, Que.’s Carrier will receive support from Arkea-B&B Hotels for the 2024-2025 cyclocross season.

Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn

This includes logistical and material backing for her UCI CX World Cup races in Europe. The 17-year-old, who won silver at the 2024 UCI junior XC mountain bike championships this past summer, is excited for the opportunity. “I’ll be riding Arkea-B&B Hotels’ Bianchi cyclocross bikes,” Carrier said. “Having their logistical and material support is an incredible opportunity for me.”

Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn

Carrier will also ride for the team on the road as a stagiaire in August 2025.

Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn

Carrier, the reigning Pan Am Champion, was the odds-on favourite for the national junior crown, and she delivered.

Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn

This was just one of her many results this year, including a spectacular silver at the 2024 XCO MTB world championships.

Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn

At the 2024 ‘cross worlds, she finished 16th and definitely hopes to top that in the new year.