De Rosa 70, a lighter, stiffer aero road bike

On Monday, De Rosa announced the DeRosa 70, a lightweight aero bike. The company says that since the headset tube has no edges, the bike has no interference with aerodynamic flow. The name is a reference to 70th anniversary of the company’s founding by Ugo De Rosa. The legendary frame builder died in March.

The top tube slopes slightly and has a hexagonal shape, adding to its aero features. The bike was designed by Pininfarina, the Italian car design company and took 22 months to create. The frame comes in at 730 g, but is still stiff and responsive.

According to De Rosa, its the company’s most advanced frame to date.

Tech specs

Frame: De Rosa Settanta – 730 g (size 54) – design by Pinnafarina

Fork: De Rosa Carbon – 280 g

Groupset:

– Campagnaolo Super Record EPS – 12v

– Shimano DuraAce Di2 – 12v – Ultegra DuraAce Di2 – 12v

– SRAM Red eTap AXS – 12v – Force eTap AXS – 12v

Wheelset: Campagnolo (Hyperon – Bora Ultra WTO) – Fulcrum SPEED – Vision SL Handlebar: Vision/FSA dedicated

Saddle: Selle Italia/Fizik

Tires: Vittoria Corsa Next

De Rosa 70 frameset, $9,100