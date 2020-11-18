Home > Gear Reviews

Dunkin’ Donuts releases limited edition tandem

Ride into the holidays with a friend on this unique bike

Dunkin' Tandem Photo by: Dunkin' Donuts
November 18, 2020

The holiday season is fast approaching and, like every year, this means an onslaught of special seasonal releases. Some are more questionable than others. Case in point: Dunkin’ Donuts has announced a limited edition tandem bicycle as part of its annual holiday release for 2020.

“Just like the iconic coffee and donut duo, everything is better with a buddy,” chimes Dunkin’s description of The “America Rides on Dunkin’ Tandem Bike.” With a custom Dunkin’ paint job and, uh, questionable design, the snack-friendly tandem sells for USD$500.

Chris Froome could enjoy his off-season snacks in his own Dunkin’ shirt

 

Dunkin’s tandem is easily the weirdest of the chain’s 2020 holiday release. It’s not the only out-there option, though. There’s a mini-fridge, an array of personalized Dunkin’ apparel and accessories, a dog leash, hoodies, sweatpants and a full Queen-sized duvet. All are, of course, heavily covered in Dunkin’s logo.

Dunkin’ Donts’ Chillin’ mini-fridge.

The annual holiday release seems quirky, but it is popular. One day after opening to the public, all but a few items are sold out. You can still get personalized shirts and the mini-fridge, but not much more.

And, if you’re looking for a new tandem, you’re in luck. The limited-run Dunkin’ tandem isn’t sold out, yet.