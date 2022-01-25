EF Education unveil men’s and women’s 2022 Kit

It’s new kit day for EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB! The men’s and women’s squads showed off their 2022 kits from their training camp in Girona. The team clothes are designed in collaboration with Rapha.

We debut our new team kits for the 2022 season today, designed in collaboration with Rapha. We used familiar roads around Girona to showcase our new looks, both in the old city and on the climbs surrounding it. pic.twitter.com/PY7Q6audGM — EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) January 25, 2022

This season is the first time EF Education-TIBCO-SVB will line up wearing Rapha, as EF Education First join TIBCO and Silicon Valley Bank as co-title sponsors of the longest running women’s team in North America.

Both teams will compete in a kit of the same design with a subtle colour variation. The new design is a modern interpretation of the Argyle pattern that has been a staple part of EF’s visual language for years.

As well as wearing the kit in the WorldTour, riders from both teams will again take part in a number of

events elsewhere in the cycle racing calendar, including tge Life Time Grand Prix.