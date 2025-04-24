Factor launches Monza: Race-ready performance with everyday practicality

On Thursday, Factor Bikes unveiled the MONZA, a new road racing bike that combines the speed and precision of a top-tier race machine with design choices that make it more accessible, more practical, and easier to live with.

Named after the legendary Italian race track, the MONZA shares its roots with the OSTRO VAM — the bike ridden to WorldTour wins by Israel – Premier Tech. But where the OSTRO VAM is built for the absolute peak of pro racing, the MONZA adapts that performance for real-world riders.

Built for speed, designed for the real world

The MONZA keeps an aerodynamic, race-focused frame, but with refinements that simplify construction and bring the cost down without losing the feel Factor bikes are known for. The frame uses a modified carbon layup that keeps the ride stiff and responsive, while more compact tube shapes improve both airflow and manufacturing efficiency.

The new design of the fork-to-frame connection makes it easier to separate the two parts using a simple, flat break—one of several design decisions that maintain strong performance while making the bike easier to build, maintain, and own.

According to Factor, the Monza was created for dedicated riders who juggle life’s demands while still chasing personal bests—training at dawn, racing on weekends, and riding with pro-level intensity. As prices climb and bikes become more complex, these racers are often overlooked, Factor says.

Monza is Factor’s response: a no-compromise race bike that blends high performance with real-world practicality. Using some of the tech of the Ostro VAM, Monza delivers speed in a more accessible, versatile package—built to train and race.

Relaxed fit but still responsive

With a 10 mm taller stack than Factor’s WorldTour models, the MONZA offers a slightly more relaxed fit. Handling remains sharp and responsive, with the same geometry, chainstay length, and fork offset as the OSTRO VAM — so whether you’re pulling turns in a fast-moving bunch or heading out solo, the bike reacts exactly how you’d expect from a race platform.

Maintenance-friendly without compromise

The MONZA introduces a new semi-integrated HB04 barstem, offering comfortable hand positions and easier cable routing thanks to smartly placed ports. A round steerer and oversized 1.5″ headset bearing make for simpler setup and adjustments, with fewer proprietary parts to worry about.

There’s also a hidden storage compartment inside the down tube — a feature borrowed from the SLiCK triathlon bike — giving you easy access to ride essentials while cutting drag and improving balance. The down-tube storage eliminates the need for bulky saddle bags—so you get aero performance without compromising on convenience. Factor says the hidden storage will save you around 6 watts of drag.

And with clearance for 34 mm tires, the MONZA is ready for long rides, rough roads, or whatever conditions the race or ride throws at you.

Specs and colours

The MONZA is available in seven sizes: 45, 49, 52, 54, 56, 58, and 61 cm. It comes with Black Inc FORTY FIVE wheels, built for durability with steel spokes and common bearing sizes, and is offered with SRAM Force (including power meter) or Shimano Ultegra builds.

You can choose from three colours: Solar Blue, Steel Green, and Pearl White.

Pricing

Factor Monza frame, $5,300

Factor Monza with Shimano Ultegra, $9,100

Factor Monza with SRAM Force and power meter, $9,300

Factorbikes.com