Favero Assioma PRO RS power meter pedals: Light, accurate and made for performance

Power is everything these days. We all need our data measured and tracked, but not all power meters are born equal. It’s not a question of accuracy—we’ll get to that—but getting it in a way that doesn’t compromise function and fit.

The Assioma line of pedals from Favero already has a strong reputation for accuracy and reliability. Their latest offering, the Assioma PRO RS power meter pedals, has levelled up the riding experience with some changes in tech. The pedals are 100 per cent compatible with the Shimano system, hence the RS (Road Shimano).

Fit, stack height and Q factor

The Favero Assioma PRO sets itself apart in pedal-based power meters by housing all key components—the strain gauges, rechargeable battery, and electronics—entirely inside the spindle. This self-contained, streamlined design sharply contrasts with competitors like Garmin’s Rally and Look’s power meter systems. The line includes both the new Favero Assioma RS power pedal, as well as its off-road sibling, the Favero Assioma PRO MX.

Garmin’s Rally series, for instance, places its electronics and strain gauges inside the spindle, but positions the battery outside in the pedal body. This requires the power supply to pass through multiple contact points—battery terminals, end cap contacts, spindle contacts—introducing more potential failure points and reducing overall system integrity.

Look’s design takes a different route. While the battery and electronics are also stored within the spindle, the strain gauges are mounted externally, wrapped around the spindle. This means you need a cable hole through the spindle, which could compromise (potentially) both the waterproofing and structural simplicity.

Assioma PRO’s internal design offers improved protection against moisture and dirt, enhancing durability in challenging environments. So it’s a highly integrated design compared to other options on the market. The electronic, strain gauges and rechargeable battery are house inside the spindle. And the power measurement is +/- 1 per cent, so you don’t have to worry about “suspect” days in the saddle.

Why rechargeable batteries?

Favero said that the choice to use rechargeable batteries in the Assioma PRO isn’t just about convenience. Unlike replaceable batteries, which rely on pressure contacts prone to loosening over time and vulnerable to moisture, dust, mud, and vibrations, rechargeable batteries are welded directly to the electronic circuit. This creates a stable, long-lasting connection, and having the rechargeable battery inside the stainless steel spindle eliminates the risk of power dropouts, an issue often seen only after extended use with systems using disposable batteries.

The battery life is also impressive, with at least 60 hours of use per charge.

Assioma PRO is also designed for easy disassembly without requiring special tools, delicate screws, or risky handling of electronics. All sensitive components are sealed inside the spindle, while external mechanical parts remain robust, accessible, and built for longevity—even in harsh off-road conditions. Additionally, the pedal body is available as an affordable replacement part since it houses no electronics. That means it is quite cost-effective to refresh the look of your pedals without replacing the entire system. This modular system allows you to easily interchange the PRO MX and PRO RS pedal bodies as they use the same spindle.

With all the information provided by the Italian company, I was certainly stoked to try it out. I am very precious when it comes to fit. At the Canadian Cycling Magazine office people even bug me about it. But if my cleats are a little off, or the saddle has slipped, I will immediately notice it with my knees. So there are two key aspects to the pedals which my knees are very happy about.

Fit and function

There are two key aspects to the pedals which made said knees smile: the stack height, and the Q factor.

In terms of stack height, with just 10.5 mm between the centre of the spindle and where the cleat sits, power transfer is super direct, energy loss is kept to a minimum and there’s no need to alter saddle height. Other pedals I’ve tested can have a significantly higher stack height, upwards of 13 mm.

In terms of Q-factor, the Favero Assimona PRO RS pedals are almost identical to regular Shimano Ultegra PD-8000 and Dura-Ace PD-9100 pedals. The Favero Assioma PRO RS power pedals have a Q-factor of 53 mm—matching the Ultegra and just 1 mm less than Dura-Ace. So for me, that meant no weird sensations in my knees or lower back after the first test ride. I simply clicked in and they felt exactly the same as my regular, non-instrumental Shimano SPD-Ls.

Weight-wise, the Favero pedals are actually slightly lighter than Ultegra (123.5 g versus 124).

Tracking advanced metrics

Like the rest of the Assioma line, the Assioma PRO RS goes beyond basic power data by tracking advanced metrics that Favero calls Cycling Dynamics.

One of my favourite features is the Platform Centre Offset (PCO), which shows how your pedalling force is spread across the pedal—great for spotting imbalances or refining your fit. It is also very useful to adjust cleat positioning. The PCO was introduced last year with the Assioma PRO MX. This has always been a concern for me, since I had an injury on my right leg once and spent time strengthening it to match my left.

This feature is exclusive to the PRO version, so you won’t find it on the DUO, UNO, or DUO-Shi.

Common among all the Favero power meters, instead, you can find the Power Phase, highlighting where in your pedal stroke you’re actually generating power, and pinpoints the exact moment you’re pushing hardest. Lastly, it keeps tabs on whether you’re riding seated or standing, helping you understand how your position changes during different efforts or terrain. These features work with any ANT+ compatible head unit that supports Cycling Dynamics, and you can also view the power phase live through the Favero Assioma app.

Speaking of the app, with the launch of the new pedals, there is a new redesign of their easy-to-use Favero Assioma app. It has been updated to create a more fluid user interface and experience for riders. You can download it for Apple here, and for Android here. Unsurprisingly, an Italian company is not only concerned with function, but with aesthetics. Which, as someone who always appreciates the beauty of bikes—matchy-matchy is everything—they’ve included a subtle aesthetic option for the pedals. If red rings on the spindle don’t match your look, good news: you can get some black ones.

Favero put it simply—they wanted to offer the end user an aesthetic alternative. It’s also available in the online shop for the Assioma PRO MX off-road power meter pedals. I personally dig the red ones, but then again, I’ve always been a bit flashy.

To learn more, you can check out favero.com

Assioma PRO RS-2 — $999

Assioma PRO RS-1 — $649

Assioma PRO RS-UP — $639