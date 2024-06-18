First look at the new Liv Langma Advanced Pro 0

The new Liv Langma, the company’s stage racing machine, is now more aerodynamic than its predecessor. Some changes to the frame, a new wheelset and cockpit, as well as internal cable routing have improved its ability to move through the wind by 12.57 W on the Langma Advanced SL 0, the top-end model in the Langma lineup. The Langma Advanced SL frame is 123 g lighter in a medium frame. In response to feedback from Liv’s pro team, as well as ordinary riders, the bike has some other improvements meant to make it—and you—faster.

Made to be more versatile than previous generations, the new Langma has a wider tire clearance, complete with a tubeless set up, for more comfort on rough roads.

What sort of road bike is the Liv Langma?

The new Liv Langma is designed to be more of an all-round race bike. Named for the Tibetan name for Mount Everest, the Langma was originally a pure climbing bike. The new model stays true to its roots while adding improved aerodynamics for faster sprinting and descending. The geometry of the bike allows for an efficient climbing position. Its handling makes it easy to take on ascents out of the saddle.

Aerodynamic gains for the Liv Langma

The aero changes come in the form of new tube shapes on the frame, which, seemingly counterintuitively, are squarer tube shapes, especially behind the fork and front wheel. These shapes also improve the stiffness of the bike, specifically in the down tube and bottom bracket. The rear triangle has been slimmed down and the “bridge” between the seatstays has been removed. Even with the redesigned frame, the majority of aero gains on the new Langma come from the new wheelset and refined cockpit.

The new Liv Contact handlebars have aero shaping and a slight flare which provides a 3.08 W gain over the previous generation. The Langma Advanced SL and Advanced Pro series are equipped with a D-shaped fork steerer tube and spacers, as well as new integrated cable routing to clean up the front end of the bike. The cables are accessible below the stem and should make for easier access for shipping the bike or for home mechanics.

While most riders may not notice the specific aerodynamic gains present in the new model, the bike does feel fast. According to Liv, the most aerodynamic improvements will be felt when you’re riding above 30 km/h.

Women’s specific features

As a women’s specific bike brand, Liv ensures its bikes are designed with women and their needs in mind. The new Langma is no different. A bike’s geometry is informed by data from women around the world in order to make sure that riders are in their strongest position while riding. The carbon layup in the Langma carbon frames has been informed by female athletes, making the frame stiffer in the down tube and bottom bracket, and improving the torsional stiffness in the front end. The overall stiffness to weight ratio for the Langma Advanced SL has been improved by 11.98 per cent. This stiffness improvement has been tuned for each frame size.

The Langma comes in sizes XXS to L, to accommodate as many women as possible, and the components are configured to be the best fit for that specific size. More specifically, the crank length and handlebar width have been tailored to fit the average woman who will fit each frame size. The handlebars are also narrower than a traditional men’s bar, making them better suited to women. In the case of the size small Liv Langma Advanced Pro 0 I’ve been testing, the bar has a hood-to-hood measurement of 360 mm and a drop-to-drop measurement of 380 mm. The cranks are 170 mm in length.

Tire clearance

The new Langma has a tire clearance of 33 mm, up from 32 mm on previous Langma models. The wider tire clearance allows for a little more versatility and provides more comfort over rougher roads. Every-day riders aren’t always on the smoothest roads and the new Langma accommodates those riding conditions.

Other notable spec on the Liv Langma Advanced Pro 0

The Langma Advanced Pro 0 is the top of the Langma Advanced Pro range (it uses the company’s second-tier carbon-fibre forumula, while the SL uses the best stuff) and comes spec’d with an Ultegra Di2 drivetrain, complete with a built-in dual-sided Giant Power Pro power meter. The power meter easily pairs with most ANT+ cycling computers to show your power output, pedal balance and cadence. The battery lasts up to 150 hours on a single charge.

The Shimano Ultegra Di2 drivetrain has an 11 x 32 cassette and 36/52-tooth crankset, which gives you a good gear range for getting up hills, though stronger riders might find themselves running out of gears on particularly steep descents.

The wheels on the Langma Advanced Pro 0 are the Giant SLR 0 with aero carbon spokes. The wheels has a rim depth of 40 mm in both the front and back. They have been optimized for aerodynamics, though lighter riders may struggle to keep their line in strong crosswinds.

The bike also comes stocked with a few accessories, including an integrated computer mount and water-bottle cage.

Canadian prices for Liv Langma models

Liv Langma model Price Advanced SL 0 $15,799 Advanced SL 1 $9,999 Advanced Pro 0 (Pro Compact) $7,999 Advanced Pro 0 (Special Edition) $8,299 Advanced Pro 1 (AXS) $6,899 Advanced Pro 1 (Pro Compact) $6,599 Advanced 1 (Pro Compact) $4,499 Advanced 2 QOM $3,799

First ride impressions of the Liv Langma Advanced Pro 0

The Liv Langma Advanced Pro is certainly an enjoyable bike to ride. The geometry feels less aggressive—and consequently more comfortable—than that of my own road bike. Some of the women’s specific features can be hard to pin down without further testing. But the most notable for me was the narrower handlebar. I tested a size small with a 380 mm bar and felt much more comfortable than on my wider road or gravel handlebars. While the women’s specific saddle may work for some, I personally find it rather uncomfortable, though that is an easy fix. The 28-mm tubeless tires do smooth out some of the road vibrations, and the ability to run them at a lower pressure was a great help on the rougher roads where I did most of my test riding.

While I may not be fast enough to experience the full aerodynamic benefits of the new frame and wheels, the bike does feel fast, especially while descending. For smaller or lighter riders, the 40-mm-deep carbon rims can make descending a little sketchy in spots, especially if you’re getting caught in the crosswinds, but they do wonders on the straightaways. The Giant SLR 0, with their low weight (1,339 g), do spin up well on the climbs. The Langma stands out as a climbing bike. The responsive steering makes it very easy to get out of the saddle on steep hills. It definitely feels like it can go much faster than my legs can, which is a nice feeling to have in a bike.