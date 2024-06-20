First Look: Pinarello updates the Dogma F

“We are very proud that we’ve always only had one race bike, for Grand Tours and one day Classics,” said Federico Sbrissa, Pinarello’s director of marketing, early on in the unveiling of the new Pinarello Dogma F. “We’ve never chased trends, and after years of climbing bikes and aero bikes, now the big brands have come back around to our way of thinking.”

Though it was delivered with a tone of slight amusement, intended as a bit of lighthearted jab at the competition, it was also revealing of Pinarello’s thinking with the new Dogma F. The company is proud of the fact that previous iterations of the flagship bike are validated by market trends. Therefore, the latest Dogma F is not a radical re-think of the existing template. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, as the cliché goes. Though somewhat toned down compared with earlier iterations, the latest Dogma F still has that distinctive Pinarello silhouette. At a glance, it is hard to distinguish from its outgoing predecessor.

With the Pinarello Dogma F, aero mostly trumps weight

In the progressive corners of road racing, it has become a truism that most of the time, aero trumps weight. But where is the balance between aero versus weight? Throughout the course of a Grand Tour, how much power is consumed overcoming aero? How much for weight? What about rolling resistance? When looking to update and improve the Dogma F, Pinarello decided it needed to quantify the requirements, get some hard numbers.

Leaning on their partnership with Team Ineos, the company compiled every bit of data available from Geraint Thomas’s 2022 Tour de France ride, and ran an analysis of how much of Thomas’s power is going toward overcoming all of these different points of resistance to create forward propulsion. It was no surprise that on the flat stages, aerodynamic drag consumed the lion’s share of Thomas’s power output. But even on the big mountain days, the power requirement of overcoming aerodynamic drag versus weight was still “close to 50/50” according to Sbrissa. “It really confirmed our idea that it is a balance between aero and weight,” he said. Further, they were able to work out that a mere “0.2 per cent reduction of CdA (measure of aerodynamic efficiency) equates to 175-g reduction in weight of the bike.”

Armed with this information, a priority was placed on improving aerodynamic performance of the new Dogma F, while maintaining a sensible weight goal.

Slimmer head tube on the Pinarello Dogma F

Unsurprisingly, the head tube, one of the leading edges to hit clean air, received a lot of attention from the design team. “We did a lot of work on the headtube to make it slimmer, more aerodynamic,” said Massimo Poloniato, R&D manager road bikes.

Even though the previous Dogma F was already electronic-shifting only, it inherited its internal cable routing system from the F12, which accommodated mechanical shifting. This meant space for two cables on either side of the fork’s steering tube. By reducing routing to only the two hydraulic brake hoses, and positioning them in front of the steerer rather than to the side, Poloniato was able to reduce the width of the head tube by 8 mm. This setup also necessitated an ovalized steering tube, which created the space needed to accommodate the brake hoses in front, with a side benefit of improved lateral stiffness. However, this new arrangement means that the new Dogma F is only compatible with the proprietary Most Talon Ultra Fast handlebars.

Aero Keel

Another area of focus for aerodynamic gains for Poloniato was the leading edge of the down tube, particularly near the bottom bracket, a feature Pinarello has dubbed the Aero Keel. Taking advantage of recently relaxed UCI rules governing the frame dimensions, Poloniato tilted the downtube by 3.5 degrees, in effect bringing forward the leading edge of the bottom bracket, and increasing the bottom-bracket dimensions to the maximum allowable length and height.

Visually, the change is obvious. The new BB area is much larger than on the previous Dogma F, filling a good portion of the bottom of the front triangle, presenting a continuous surface from the front of the downtube to chainstays. The new, slimmer head tube and fork, Aero Keel, slightly narrower down tube along with some minor details, such as closing off of the thru axle at the dropouts, got the Dogma F to the 0.2 per cent reduction in CdA that Pinarello sought. I did ask Poloniato what is the CdA of the new Dogma F, but he refrained from answering citing the sensitive nature of the information.

But weight still matters

While aerodynamics was the primary focus, consistent with Pinarello’s stated “balanced” philosophy, weight still mattered to Poloniato and the design team. The new Pinarello Dogma F incorporates M40X carbon fibre from Toray, which provides greater tensile modulus, or more commonly understood as stiffness (approximately 16 per cent), compared with the Toray T1100 used in the previous Dogma. However, the new Dogma F is not the first Pinarello to utlize Toray M40X carbon fibre; it was already featured on the X-Light models and Ineos Grenadiers team bikes. Unlike those bikes however, the new Dogma F does not have the same weight limits.

The use of M40X, a clever carbon layup schedule, small tweaks such as moulding of the integrated seat clamp directly into the frame, and general reduction in size of the down tube and head tube mean the new Dogma F is 108 g lighter than before. However, unlike previous years where the focus was on taking weight out of the frame, the integrated nature of modern bikes means it is now considered as a system. “We decided to focus on the weight of complete bikes and framekit, since it is impossible to ride the frame without bars, seatpost and fork,” Poloniato said. Therefore that weight reduction includes hardware such as the smaller-diameter headset bearings and thru axles, and most crucially the new handlebars, which accounts for 40 g of that 108 g reduction.

Optimizing the rider

With the launch of any new bike, the focus is naturally on the frame. But to me, the new Most Talon Ultra Fast handlebars are the bigger performance gain, and a crucial component for Pinarello to get right, given that no other handlebars will work with the new Dogma F. While the aerodynamic improvement of the new frame represents a great deal of work on the part of Poloniato and his team, a 0.2 per cent reduction in CdA is a pretty marginal gain by any objective measure. Much more promising is the performance boost available from the new Most Talon handlebars, not because of their aero shaping (present and accounted for), but what they can do to optimize the rider’s aero profile. Representing the latest thinking in aero, the new handlebars incorporate what is fast becoming the standard flare for road handlebars—a 3-cm difference between the hood-to-hood distance and that of the drop-to-drop measure (1.5 cm on each side). This design allows for modern narrow and aero hood positions, while still maintaining good control when descending or sprinting from the drops.

“To develop the new handlebars, we collected the setup of the bikes of Team Ineos, so 30 riders. We know that there are some riders who are more standard, let’s say, in the setup of the lever,” Poloniato said. “Some younger guys are more extreme, turning in of levers and so on. So we tried to figure out where the balance is to have something that can fit the complete team, and also for the end customer. We had a lot of discussion with the performance guys from Team Ineos in order to get to that.” As a result, at a time when many bigger brand’s offerings still only goes as narrow as 38 cm at the hoods, Pinarello is making the new Most Talon Ultra Fast down to a 34-cm width at the levers, in a full stem length range of 80 to 140 cm. No matter how slippery the bike, the rider is still the majority of aerodynamic drag by far. Offering narrow handlebars in a range of stem reaches to get potential riders in their optimal positions will do much more to improve aerodynamic efficiency.

Riding the new Pinarello Dogma F

I had the opportunity to attend the launch of the new Pinarello Dogma F in Corvara, Italy, nestled in the peaks of the Dolomites, an ideal showcase for the the bike. On tap was an area classic route, the Sella Ronda. While only 50 km or so, it makes up for its relatively short length with big elevation gains, nearly 1,700 m, tackling four climbs: Passo Campolongo , Passo Pordoi, Passo Sella and Passo Gardena. While the forecast called for heavy rain on the morning of the ride, we were greeted with overcast but dry skies. But as we went through the presentation, and then got the test bikes fitted and ready, storm clouds gathered, a drizzle started right on cue as we gathered in the parking lot. Having flown all that way to see and more importantly ride the new bike, I set off with the assembled press from our hotel, hopeful the rain wouldn’t get worse.

A short descent into the town of Corvara and a quick right lead to the first challenge of the day, Passo Campolongo, a good opener at 6 km, averaging a little less than 6 per cent, although it kicks up to 10 per cent in parts. The fact that it had stopped raining was a bonus as I tried to warm up and get into some sort of rhythm on the climb on jetlagged legs. I noticed how narrow the handlebars felt, and wondered if the would hinder me on the climb or descent. I measured them afterward at 36 cm at the hoods, 3 cm narrower than the bars on my bike. Once I progressed up the Campolongo, I quickly forgot about the bars as I focused on turning my legs over. I only noticed them when I would occasionally stand, climbing out of the saddle, and feel slightly less stable compared to normal. As I crested the top, I got into the much wider drops, and started the descent.

It’s been a few years since I’ve ridden a Pinarello. I didn’t ride the previous Dogma F. But on that first descent aboard the new Dogma F, that distinctive Pinarello handling I’ve felt on prior Pinarellos was immediately apparent. I was able to commit to corners without too much thought. The Dogma F just felt natural beneath me, intuitive in its handling. One thing I’ve always liked about previous Pinarellos is the way that they react to input from weight shifts. I really like the way they are so easy to tip into a turn with a shift of the hips. It doesn’t require a lot of body English or pushing on the bars. It’s just a fun feeling. The Dogma F maintains this feel.

When bike testers or riders wax poetic about a particular bike’s handling or comment with clichés like a bike “corners on rails,” I think what they really mean is this intuitive handling, where a bike and rider’s style are a good match, without the need to translate or adjust how one wants to corner and descend. And it can be very individual. A great handling bike for me might not necessarily be for someone else. It’s something I’ve discussed with other testers at the magazine. And even if you find yourself riding a bike well matched to you, as I did on the Dogma F, it isn’t going to make someone suddenly descend like Tom Pidcock, but a good bike does allow you to get the best out of yourself.

After a twisting descent off the Campolongo, I paused at the bottom to strip off my jacket, and get ready for the main feature of the day, Passo Pordoi. At 9-km long and averaging 7 per cent, with section up to 12 per cent, Pordoi is the longest climb of the Sella Ronda. As I started the ascent, the rain picked up again, but luckily it was warm enough as I climbed that I was not bothered. I had also adjusted enough to the narrower-than-usual bars by then that I no longer noticed. After the ride, it was enough for me to think hard about whether I wanted to switch to 36 cm handlebars on my own bikes for the aero gains. The only thing that gives me pause about the narrower bars is climbing out of the saddle. It didn’t bother me on the Sella Ronda, but that was just one ride. As I made my way up the Pordoi, the rain got heavier, and I picked up two other journalists, Will and Rich, both from the U.K. We rode together as a trio for the remainder of the ride, as the thought “misery loves company” crossed my mind.

Going over the top of the Pordoi, it was raining harder, and the road was definitely wet. Normally, rainy descents are not my first choice, it would curb the kind of riding that would push the limits of the bike. But descending on the Dogma F, in the wet, I didn’t feel hesitant or timid, despite being on a new bike on unfamiliar terrain. Not to say that I took risks, but I didn’t feel nervous.

By the time I hit the bottom of the next climb, Passo Sella, it was teeming rain. I was glad that I had grabbed arm warmers and gloves, in addition to a rain jacket at the last minute. We upped our tempo as the rain lashed down upon the three of us, and the return to the hotel took on a sense of urgency. Coming off Passo Sella, it started to hail on us, and my focus narrowed to climbing Gardena as fast as possible, temporarily forgetting about the Dogma F until I returned to the hotel and warmed up after a hot shower.

Usually a 50-km ride is barely enough to form a first impression, let alone a verdict. However our ride on the Sella Ronda took in nearly 1,700 m of climbing and descending, which helps to accelerate the testing process. Add in torrential rain and hail and it’s a recipe for a decent test that reveals the characteristics of the Dogma F. On the climbs and very brief stretches of flat that I encountered, the Dogma F is competent, suitably light and more than stiff enough for my not very powerful build. It does those tasks as well as any but the Dogma F is not a stand out in those regards from any of the top modern carbon race bikes from other brands. It is in descending that the new Dogma F, like its predecessors, excels. And this Dogma F does need to excel, at $10,000 for the frameset alone, it carries a price tag that is high even amongst its peers, although (to my surprise) not higher than the previous Dogma F. My test bike, outfitted with the Most Talon Ultra Fast handlebar, Shimano Dura-Ace groupset and Partington wheels, will run north of $20,000.

But a top-end road race bike is far from a necessity for anyone. A luxury good like a Rolex or high-end race bike such as the Pinarello Dogma F is not a rational purchase. So how do you evaluate “value” or “worth” for something like that? That is a very individual decision, certainly for individuals with greater purchasing power than me. Anyone shopping in this price bracket will come to their own conclusion.

What I kept returning to, long after the ride was over, was this: even as I was shivering on the final descent down the Gardena, trying to get around a procession of motorcycles in the pouring rain as quickly as possible without overcooking it, I never felt out of control on the Dogma F. What’s that worth?

Pinarello Dogma F pricing

Pinarello Dogma F frameset (frame, fork, seatpost): $10,000

Sizes (mm): 420, 440, 465, 470, 500, 515, 530, 540, 550, 560, 575, 595, 620

Most Talon Ultra Fast Handlebar: $2,150

The new Dogma F is electronic-shifting and disc-brake only. However Pinarello will continue to offer rim brake fans the previous 2022-model-year version of the Dogma F.

Pinarello Dogma F is available now at select retailers.