Review: Canyon Tempr CFR RS01 shoes

The name TEMPR is derived from 2 separate definitions of the same word; an emotion or particular frame of mind and the act of blending opposing dynamics to create a desirable state.

Two years ago, Canyon set out with a fit philosophy and an ambition to make a shoe that locks down power transfer without compromising on comfort. The result: Canyon’s Tempr CFR Road, a seamless blend of supple and stiff materials that they claim realizes their aim.

Canyon Temp CFR RS01

The shoe is incredibly stiff, with minimal flex. This translates well to the bike and offers a notable increase in power transfer, allowing the rider to maintain or potentially increase their power output with seemingly less effort. With the notion that actions speak louder than words, Canyon shies away from supporting their claims with an arbitrary value for us to boast to our fellow club-mates. Instead they lean into the fact that the shoe has received fantastic feedback from pro-riders and stood atop of the podium a few times already.

Boa performafit Wrap

The non compliance underfoot is created through the unidirectional carbon plate which covers the length of the shoe and offers a strong but lightweight platform. This might sound pretty uncomfortable, of course, and it would be if it weren’t for the Boa Performafit Wrap, a unique fit system, which is further complemented with a contoured insole and particular pressure relief zones within the shoe.

Boa’s Performafit works to maximize the power output and the comfort simultaneously. Unlike the traditional system, Boa Performafit consists of two separate panels that join on the inner side of the shoe. These panels work to pull the sole of the shoe up and over from the instep and towards the lateral edge, as opposed to clamping the foot from above. This wrapping system secures the foot in place to reduce any wasted movement and shifts the dial away from the dorsal ridge to prevent compression. As a result, you can tighten the Boas more than you might normally, without compromising on comfort, to achieve a greater connection with the bike and improved power transfer, in turn.

Working together to secure the foot, the lower panel specifically wraps the midsection of the foot, while the upper panel circles and secures the ankle to lock the heel in place. This split panel design allows for a more precise fit as the rider can make micro-adjustments to the forefoot without affecting the rear, and vice versa. The heel is further supported with a stiff heel cup and the back of the shoe extends relatively high towards the achilles. Initially this gave way to some discomfort but the softer material quickly relaxed with a few uses and resulted in a more comfortable fit than shoes I have worn previously.

Purefit360

Canyon’s sock-like foot-form and shoe fit system, the Purefit360, integrates the tongue with the shoe and envelops the foot to further maximize power and comfort. This prevents the tongue slipping out of place or bunching across the dorsal ridge and any need to release the boa to alleviate the compression, as this would negatively affect the secure fit and decrease the power transfer, in turn.

This “bootie tongue” stretches to accommodate the wider feet but doesn’t sag or bunch for those with narrow feet like myself. Similarly, the main body of the shoe boasts stretch zones which give at the foot’s widest points, to relieve pressure under pedalling loads and better accommodate swelling during longer distances.

Arching achievement: Canyon meets Solestar

The comfort of the shoe is further complemented with the Solestar insole. Unique to Canyon design, the insole is very thin for the most part to promote power transfer but has contours integrated into the arch for underfoot support and stability. It should be noted that I have incredibly high arches and usually ride with an arch support to facilitate power transfer. Having happily ridden with the Tempr CFR without any additional insoles, I attempted to apply them for comparison’s sake. Given the stiffness of the shoe, I found they didn’t fit very well and so for those of you who need additional insoles be prepared to trim them to accommodate – it’s a small price to pay for obvious gains, of course. In the end, I opted to use the Solestar insoles alone as I didn’t need the additional support given the features of the shoe detailed above.

On a similar note, I tend to adjust my cleats to the forward most position to better accommodate my long, high arches and I find that some cycling shoes do not offer the range I need. I was pleasantly surprised with the Tempr CFR as they appear to offer a good range in either direction and so better attune to individual needs, despite being designed for a regular fit.

Canyon Tempr CFR: Pricing and availability

Available in white or black (Razzle Dazzle colour is a media sample-only edition), Canyon’s Tempr CFR RS01 weighs in at just 250g, with the Solestar insole included, and has a sleek visual design without any outlandish branding, which I personally appreciate.

MSRP is $419.95 or USD 329.95. Shoes are available from Canyon directly.