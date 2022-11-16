Garmin launches new Tacx Neo Bike Plus indoor bike

On Wednesday, Garmin announced the Tacx Neo Bike Plus, a new smart bike. The new trainer is said to have a realistic road feel, along with simulated gradients and enhanced virtual shifting.

The Neo Bike plus is fully adjustable, so you can make the indoor riding feel like that of your ride outside in the winter months. It also can be paired with Garmin’s Tacx Training app, which has a variety of structured workouts or rides, along with several immersive videos on routes all over the world. The new smart bike aims to make indoor riding feel as “real” as possible.

“We are thrilled to bring innovative updates to the Tacx Bike Plus to make it one of the most adaptable and engaging smart bikes available,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “With accurate performance metrics, a customizable design and access to hundreds of training films from around the world with the Tacx Training app, the Tacx Neo Bike Plus is here to help you ride epic routes, climb those grueling ascents and get your miles in year-round – all from your own home.”

Virtual features to make it feel real

The Tacx Neo Plus has several features that aim to make indoor riding that much better. The bike has a feature that is set to make shifting into different gears mimic that of Shimano, SRAM, or Campagnolo. You can also “feel” different surfaces–from cobbles to gravel, as well as a descent simulation that can create a realistic sense of going down hills.

If you’re looking to work on your pedal stroke, there’s also a pedal analysis feature included that can measure your left and right leg power balance.

Adjustability and accuracy

The Tacx Neo Bike Plus features a accurate power measurement within one per cent, so a plus for any indoor workouts. The new trainer has also been designed to ensure your workouts are as quiet as poissible, and can handle whatever power you give–up to 2,200 watts.

You can also simulate inclines up to 25 per cent.

It’s made to fit whatever size you are–along with five different cranks, a stem that can be adjusted to the millimeter. Interactive fans work in sync with your power and heart rate to keep you cool.

Tacx Neo Bike Plus, $5,400