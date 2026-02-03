Garmin launches updated Varia RearVue radar and tail light

On Tuesday, Garmin announced updates to its Varia RearVue radar system with the 820. The radar now offers a wider field of view, allowing it to detect vehicle movement across multiple lanes up to 174 m away.

Its updated tracking system identifies side-to-side movement and assesses an approaching vehicle’s threat level based on speed and trajectory, providing both visual and audible alerts.

The system also distinguishes vehicle sizes, sending notifications about small, medium, or large vehicles. It sends them directly to a compatible Edge cycling computer or the Varia smartphone app. As well, you can receive alerts about vehicles traveling at the same speed behind them or waiting to pass, using the radar’s speed-tracking capabilities. The update does add some weight, around 20 g, and the price has gone up by 100 bucks American.

The tail light provides visibility up to 2 km. A brake light signals when you are slowing or stopping. The rechargeable battery offers up to 24 hours of ride time via USB-C. There are Four light modes: day flash, night flash, solid, peloton mode.

Radar tracking

The Varia RearVue 820 tracks vehicles of all sizes, monitors lane changes, and receive alerts through compatible Edge cycling computers or the Varia smartphone app.

Custom alerts and display options

Visual and audible alerts are available through the Varia app, Garmin smartwatches, or Edge devices. Compatible Edge headcounts offer full- and split-screen views for vehicle alerts alongside ride data.

Compact design

The design fits most road and gravel bikes with the included seatpost mount. It is also compatible with the optional Varia seat rail mount kit.

Garmin Varia RearVue 820, US$300