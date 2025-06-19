Gearing up for bikepacking at MEC

Bikepacking has experienced a surge in popularity in recent years, as it allows you and your friends to easily travel large distances and explore beautiful and sometimes remote areas. Yet, unlike traditional bike touring, which tends to take place on paved surfaces, modern bikepacking also allows riders to head off on less-travelled gravel and dirt roads that conventional touring bikes can’t handle. Much of this has become viable through a combination of bike evolution, ultra-light gear, and innovative carrying systems. The result is that riders can now travel greater distances on more challenging road surfaces with less effort. In the past, procuring all this specialized kit and obtaining suitable advice would frequently require multiple trips to different retailers; however, thanks to the iconic Canadian outdoor retailer, MEC, this is no longer the case.

MEC has always been more than just a retailer of outdoor gear. From its very beginning, the company has been a values-led organization that always focused on delivering experience-based advice, providing an exceptional selection of outdoor products, and supporting outdoor communities across Canada. It’s not surprising that it has become such a beloved Canadian institution.

You can sense this commitment the moment you enter an MEC store. Beginning with the staff, MEC employees are chosen because they’re genuinely passionate outdoor enthusiasts. Their goal is to provide real-world advice and ensure you get the right gear that provides true long-term value, regardless of your experience level or budget.

From a product perspective, MEC embraces a similar approach by featuring one of the largest selections of top outdoor brands of any outdoor retailer in Canada. You can find gear from companies like MSR, Nemo, Ortlieb, Garmin, Aeroe, Peppermint and its MEC Label, which address the needs of both new and experienced outdoors enthusiasts.

Finally, MEC has consistently demonstrated its commitment to supporting outdoor communities across Canada. Whether it’s through funding national projects, providing support for local organizations, or offering special gear or workshop opportunities, MEC has always distinguished itself as a community hub.

It’s the combination of all these factors that has made frequenting MEC feel like you’re participating in something more significant than a conventional shopping experience. It’s also why, for many Canadians, all outdoor adventures and bikepacking trips start at MEC.

So, with that out of the way, let’s look at how you can get yourself outfitted for bikepacking at MEC.

Getting the right frame bags

The days of clunky panniers and ill-fitting rack systems are over. Modern bikepacking frame bags are sleek, mount easily on most bikes, and allow for a much more balanced ride. Here are some of our favourite models.

MEC Provincial Saddle Pack $149.95

An affordable, roomy, weatherproof seat pack

Best for riders seeking additional storage for extended bikepacking trips

Constructed with recycled and highly water-resistant materials, Provincial Saddle Pack provides 12L of volume for carrying a sleeping bag or extra clothing. MEC has also spec’d a roll-top closure and employed welded seams, which further increase the pack’s weatherproofing. The addition of a bungee cord cargo net on top allows you to easily stow a jacket ready for deployment in case the weather takes a turn for the worse. Finally, the simple webbing and Velcro attachment system provides exceptional security even on rough roads and doesn’t require the dexterity of a concert pianist to adjust. Seriously, this is a great seat pack at a great price.

Ortlieb Bikepacking Frame Pack $199.95 – $229.95

A premium frame bag with innovative construction

Best for riders seeking complete weather protection

If you anticipate rain during your bikepacking trip, you may want to consider the Ortlieb Bikepacking Frame Pack. Constructed with a waterproof fabric, welded seams, and a waterproof zipper, the bag achieves an IP64 waterproof rating, ensuring your gear stays dry even in heavy downpours. The bag’s low central mounting is ideal for heavier items that could cause steering and handling issues when stored in other locations. Adjustable Velcro straps provide a secure fit and are easily repositioned to accommodate various frames. Available in two sizes (4L and 6L), this is a top frame pack choice for wet weather.

MEC Provincial Handlebar Roll $119.95

An affordable and roomy handlebar bag

Best for riders seeking additional storage for light, bulky gear

As with other bags from MEC’s Provincial collection, this Handlebar Roll is constructed with recycled and highly water-resistant materials, ensuring your gear will stay dry while being easy on the planet. Weather protection is further enhanced thanks to smart details like the roll-top closure and welded seams. Speaking of smart details, MEC has employed an aluminum core stiffener at the attachment point, which provides a more secure mounting and reduces bag sag. Additionally, MEC has added light padding to the roll to help it retain its shape. On the outside, the roll has a bungee cargo net that is perfect for keeping light, compressible items like a jacket accessible while riding. And if you are still not sold, consider that this bag (like all bags in the Provincial collection) is very reasonably priced and offers exceptional value.

Camping gear

While you may not need hyper-specialized camping gear for simple overnight bikepacking trips, during longer excursions, you’ll benefit from carrying lighter and more compact kit. Here are some ideal options to help you enjoy your bikepacking adventures.

MEC Spark UL 2-Person Tent $549.95

An ultralight two-person tent

Best for riders seeking lightweight weather and bug protection

With its roomy interior dimensions and surprisingly light 1.28kg weight, Spark UL is the perfect two-person bikepacking tent. The tent’s unique shape pitches quickly (important when daylight hours are fading), and the body’s extensive interior mesh panels provide exceptional ventilation. In more benign conditions, the tent can be set up without the fly, allowing for even greater ventilation and stargazing. While the tent can easily accommodate two people, its low weight makes it a viable and luxurious one-person shelter. Seriously, this is an excellent bikepacking tent at an exceptional price. Highly recommended.

MEC Aphelion UL -7C Down Sleeping Bag $579.95

An ultralight and ultra-compact sleeping bag

Best for riders seeking the ultimate low-weight and low-bulk sleeping bag.

Tired of trying to stuff and strap those oversized synthetic sleeping bags to your bike? Well, the MEC Aphelion UL sleeping bag may be the answer for you. Built with lightweight 7-denier ripstop nylon and filled with a luxurious and highly efficient 900 fill-power down, the Aphelion UL weighs in at just 700g and fits into a stuff sack that is just bigger than a one-litre Nalgene bottle. MEC has also spec’d down that’s been treated with a water-repellent finish, alleviating some of the concerns associated with damp conditions and down. Other notable details include an adjustable hood for additional warmth in cold conditions, vertical offset baffles to reduce cold spots, and a half-length zipper that reduces weight while allowing for easy entry and ventilation. This is an incredibly efficient sleeping bag, considering its weight, bulk, and temperature rating. And while it’s not inexpensive, this is an excellent deal considering the bag’s overall performance.

MEC VectAir UL 3S Insulated Sleeping Pad $184.95 – $194.95

An ultralight sleeping pad

Best for riders seeking comfort, low eight, and low bulk

With its 10cm of plush padding, a 3.9 R-value, and a weight of only 476g for a segular size, the VectAir Insulated UL 3S sleeping pad is ideal for three-season bikepacking. Still not convinced? Then consider that the pad folds down to a size that’s smaller than a conventional Nalgene bottle. MEC has achieved these impressive properties by employing a unique construction that traps warm air inside the pad without the bulk and weight associated with traditional sleeping pads. MEC also includes a small roll-top storage stuff sack that is roomy enough for extra clothing and can also serve double duty as an inflator (no more blowing into the pad till you’re lightheaded). Finally, MEC has to be recognized for delivering this much performance at such a reasonable price.

MSR Pocket Rocket Stove Kit $164.95

A light and incredibly compact stove and cook kit

Best for riders seeking a compact and efficient cook kit

The MSR Pocket Rocket has been a staple for lightweight camping and cycling since it was introduced in the early 2000s. And while it has seen some updates over that time, the stove has never strayed far from what originally made it so successful: it’s incredibly light and compact while still producing plenty of heat. This amazing little stove is now part of a cookset that includes a 2L hard-anodized pot, two MSR DeepDish bowls, two insulated mugs, a strainer lid, and two MSR folding sporks. Everything (including the stove) nests in the pot, making this kit the perfect system for one (just leave half the kit at home) or two bikepackers.