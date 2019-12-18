Gift Guide: 5 last minute digital gifts

The holidays are a busy time. Whether you’re scrambling to do a million things at once, or you missed the boat on online shipping, you can feel relaxed knowing that these cycling gifts are ready to give the second you buy them.

Flobikes subscription ( $150/year, flobikes.com )

Flobikes will be screening more than 100 events on 300 days of 2020. This gift will give any cyclist more than enough content to fill up their time off the bike.

Subscription to Canadian Cycling Magazine ( 12 issues for $38.95, cyclingmagazine.ca )

Arriving home to a monthly subscription will spark excitement in anyone. There’s nothing quite like flipping through a freshly delivered magazine, and this one is pretty good if we do say so ourselves.

This unique gift allows you to give to Canadians affected by MS. Help fund leading-edge MS research by fundraising and participating in an MS Bike cycling experience.

Online coaching ( various prices, smartathlete.ca )

Help your cyclist bring their training to a new level with personalized coaching. You have the choice of giving the gift of daily, weekly or monthly coaching.

The Cycling Gym membership (starting at $240 per month, thecyclinggym.com )

Do strength training and work on your cycling fitness, all in the same gym. The Cycling Gym has free bike storage and offers programs that cater to beginner to high level athletes. This gift will help keep your cyclist fit while offering a supportive training community.