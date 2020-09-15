Jumbo-Visma will debut a new time trial helmet at the Tour de France

This year’s Tour de France will undoubtedly have a dramatic final week. The time trial to La Planche des Belles Filles on Sept. 19, the penultimate stage will be the last opportunity for the GC contenders to make a final dent in their times.

Lazer claims that Jumbo-Visma’s Primoz Roglič , the current GC, may just get the aero extra push he needs to win the race with the new Lazer Volante. The TT helmet, which will debut on Stage 20, was designed in collaborations with Roglič, along with Tom Dumoulin and Tiesj Benoot.

“As a team we are extremely happy to have been able to improve our riders’ speed, comfort and overall performance with the development of the new Lazer Volante Time Trial helmet,” said Mathieu Heijboer, the performance manager at Jumbo-Visma. “We’ve been working on this project with Lazer for over two years and have spent long hours in the wind tunnel and in the field in order to create gains in aerodynamics and comfort. Collaborating with us, Lazer has developed the perfect combination of performance, comfort and protection.”

“Fastest helmet”

Lazer says the Volante is its fastest helmet yet. At 340g for the small (plus 135g with the lense) features the “Turnfit Tilt system” which is used to adjust the fit and tilt the helmet in the desired position. It also has an adjustable head basket which allows the back section of the retention system to be adjusted up or down and changes the vertical size of the helmet and an open space in the tail to provide room to stuff a ponytail or ice in the helmet to cool down hot race days.

Lazer and Jumbo-Visma extend contract

Lazer has been collaborating with Jumbo-Visma since 2017. Together the helmet manufacturer and WoldTour team have co-developed three helmets: The Bullet 2.0, G1 and Volante. In move aimed to continue the productive relationship, Jumbo-Visma and Lazer have announced they will extend their contract for two more years.

“With this extension for two more years, Lazer will take this close partnership with the team to a new level,” says Mike Smink, commercial director at Lazer “Our partnership has led to a lot of successes so far and we are looking forward to achieving more great results & developing more high-performing products and technologies with the team.”

The Lazer Volante is priced at CAD$499.99 and will be available in Nov. 2020