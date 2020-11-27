Holiday gift guide for families and little shredders

There is not much more exciting that watching the next generation get excited about riding bikes. Getting the whole family out for a ride can take a bit of organization, though. From packable coolers to fun helmets and bedtime books, these family-focused gift ideas are all about getting the whole crew out on, and keeping the stoke high all ride.

Keep a toddler’s melon protected with the Lazer Lil’Gekko helmet ($60, lazersport.ca). Its AutoFit system makes it easy to put it on the little rider’s head properly. The Lik’Gekko comes in three designs. Who doesn’t love the one that gets you singing “Baby Shark”? (Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo.)

The internal dimensions of the Yeti Roadie 24 hard cooler ($280, yeti.ca) are 31.8 cm × 33.7 cm × 27.6 cm. But what do those figures really mean? Well, Yeti says that’s enough space for 18 cans of beer using a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio by volume. How precise! This cooler will keep post-ride essentials cool at the trailhead.

The Bontrager MIK Utility trunk ($172, trekbikes.com) adds 13 L of carrying capacity to a back rack. An integrated rain bag slides out of the rear pocket when the weather turns. A light clips easily to a loop at the back.

A Specialized Riprock 20 bike ($599, specialized.com/ca) can foster a love of riding trails in a young ripper. The bike has a Custom SR Suntour XCT fork with 60 mm of travel. The 20 x 2.8 Big Roller tires boost control and traction. The frame is aluminum making the bike durable and not too heavy on the uphills.

The 24″ wheel size is significant. It means the young rider is probably old enough for more big-kid cycling adventures. The Trek Precaliber 24 bike ($430, trekbikes.com) with its 8-speed cassette will take the rider up and down hills. There’s a kickstand for when it’s time to lean and chat with friends.

Ali’s Rocky Ride ($11 [ebook only], shred-girls.com) is the second installment of the Shred Girls series, perfect for readers 10 years old and older. It focuses on Ali and her friends, and their mountain bike training trip. For even younger mountain bikers, there’s Shred Til Bed: The MTB Animal Alphabet ($43, kidsrideshotgun.com). Toddlers can learn their letters while grownups can enjoy the bikes drawn with accuracy.